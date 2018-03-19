Post-mortem completed on man (23) who was fatally stabbed in Clare nightclub

A POST MORTEM examination into the death of a man who was stabbed to death in a Co Clare nightclub yesterday has concluded.

The Limerick man was fatally injured at Shannon Knights nightclub in Tullyvarraga, Shannon just before 2am yesterday. A 22-year-old man was also injured during the incident and is being treated for his injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are interviewing a 19-year-old man yesterday in connection with the incident.

Commenting on the investigation, Superintendent John Galvin said gardaí were harvesting CCTV footage from inside the nightclub.

Gardaí have also appealed for witnesses to come forward or contact them on 061 365 900. In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who was in Shannon Knights.