Man in his 20s stabbed to death in nightclub altercation

GARDAÍ IN CLARE are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man in a stabbing incident in Shannon overnight.

The man was stabbed after an altercation took place between a number of men at the Shannon Knights nightclub in Tullyvarraga, Shannon around 2am.

Two men were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick. One was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later. The injuries of the second man are not believed to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and is being detained at Shannon Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

A post mortem will take place later today in the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information and in particular would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights nightclub last night to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.