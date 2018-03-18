Gardaí examining CCTV footage from nightclub where man was stabbed to death

THE SENIOR GARDA leading the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a Limerick man at a nightclub in Co Clare has said CCTV footage could be vital in the investigation.

Superintendent John Galvin was commenting after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man at the Shannon Knights nightclub just before 2am today.

A second man in his early 20s was also injured in the incident and is recovering at University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are interviewing a 19-year-old Limerick man at Shannon Garda Station in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Commenting on the investigation, Galvin said gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage from inside the nightclub.

“We are hoping that it will be of benefit to us but, until we actually see it and analyse it, we won’t know.”

Galvin said gardaí will also be viewing CCTV footage from Shannon town centre. He said gardaí know which part of the nightclub the altercation took place in but don’t want to make this publicly known for operational reasons.

Post-mortem

Galvin said gardaí believe the deceased man and the man in custody knew each other.

“The investigation will confirm that and how much they were acquainted with each other,” the superintendent stated.

Galvin declined to say if a knife had been recovered from the scene. A post-mortem is due to take place on the decreased today.

The scene at the nightclub has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward or contact them on 061 365 900. In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who was in Shannon Knights last night.