This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea

A UK National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated operation led to the detention of a yacht yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 10:56 PM
49 minutes ago 3,943 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211282
File photo - HMC Vigilant, a UK Border Force cutter
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images
File photo - HMC Vigilant, a UK Border Force cutter
File photo - HMC Vigilant, a UK Border Force cutter
Image: Andrew Matthews via PA Images

DEFENCE FORCES HAVE assisted in an inter-agency operation which led to the seizure of cocaine at sea. 

A UK National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated operation led to the detention of a yacht, Nomad, by the UK Border Force on the HMC Vigilant yesterday evening. 

The detained vessel was boarded and detained by the UK Border Force in UK waters. 

The NCA has said that a significant quantity of cocaine has been removed from the boat. 

The boat was escorted back into Newlyn harbour this morning. 

Five men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences and are now being questioned by NCA officers.

An Irish Naval vessel and an Irish Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft that conducted surveillance off the south coast prior to the detention were involved in the inter-agency operation. 

NCA and UK Border Force officers, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, remain at the scene as searches continue.

Defence Forces have said the operation was based on intelligence provided by the NCA via the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre – Narcotics (MAOC-N), which is based in Lisbon, Portugal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'You don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – but it helps'
    52,239  34
    2
    		Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery
    41,736  70
    3
    		TV3 is no more as broadcaster's rebrand comes into effect
    37,286  58
    Fora
    1
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    1,410  0
    2
    		These are the tech skills that are in high demand for employers across Ireland
    410  0
    3
    		After the $700m sale of Adapt Pharma, these Irish investors are in line for a big payday
    351  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    30,976  12
    2
    		Leinster face 'non-European player' headache again after McCarthy breaks wrist
    24,334  55
    3
    		Ronaldo set for Man United reunion in Champions League group stages
    23,558  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This Morning congratulated Holly Willoughby on her new job with a compilation of all the times she was terrified by animals
    13,763  0
    2
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    11,338  0
    3
    		Alec Baldwin quit the 'Joker' movie after he found out his character was based off of Donald Trump...it's The Dredge
    5,293  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Woman bullied and accused of doing 'crap job of running' property company awarded €12,500
    Five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort goes on the market for €45m
    GARDAí
    17-year-old male arrested after â¬30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    Driver over alcohol limit arrested after colliding with lamp post, causing live electric wires to fall
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie