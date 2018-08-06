'I now need time to heal': Demi Lovato speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 festival in Lisbon in June.

Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 festival in Lisbon in June.

DEMI LOVATO HAS said she’s thankful to be alive and needs time to recover in her first remarks since an overdose nearly two weeks ago.

Writing to her more than 70 million followers on Instagram, the singer gave few details on her 24 July hospitalisation but noted that she has long been open about her struggles with addiction.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” the 25-year-old star wrote.

“It is something that I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she said, adding that she was “forever grateful” for the support of her fans and crediting the staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with saving her life.

Lovato, who canceled a show in Atlantic City that had been planned for two days after her hospitalisation, suggested that she may not be returning to the public eye soon.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Lovato has long spoken of her struggles with depression, eating disorders and addiction.

A 2012 documentary, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, showed how she used to snort cocaine several times a day before finding her way into rehab and reviving her career.

In June, Lovato released a song entitled Sober in which she indicated a relapse and apologized in verse to her parents.

The singer, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry, was rushed from her home to a hospital by emergency responders. It remains unclear on which drug she overdosed.

Her overdose prompted a flurry of statements of solidarity from fellow stars.

- © AFP, 2018