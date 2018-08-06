This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I now need time to heal': Demi Lovato speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.”

By AFP Monday 6 Aug 2018, 6:52 AM
10 minutes ago 334 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4166561
Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 festival in Lisbon in June.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 festival in Lisbon in June.
Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 festival in Lisbon in June.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DEMI LOVATO HAS said she’s thankful to be alive and needs time to recover in her first remarks since an overdose nearly two weeks ago.

Writing to her more than 70 million followers on Instagram, the singer gave few details on her 24 July hospitalisation but noted that she has long been open about her struggles with addiction.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” the 25-year-old star wrote.

“It is something that I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she said, adding that she was “forever grateful” for the support of her fans and crediting the staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with saving her life.

Lovato, who canceled a show in Atlantic City that had been planned for two days after her hospitalisation, suggested that she may not be returning to the public eye soon.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Lovato has long spoken of her struggles with depression, eating disorders and addiction.

A 2012 documentary, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, showed how she used to snort cocaine several times a day before finding her way into rehab and reviving her career.

In June, Lovato released a song entitled Sober in which she indicated a relapse and apologized in verse to her parents.

The singer, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry, was rushed from her home to a hospital by emergency responders. It remains unclear on which drug she overdosed.

Her overdose prompted a flurry of statements of solidarity from fellow stars.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments
93,248  203
2
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
35,910  47
3
Melania backs NBA star LeBron James hours after after Trump tweets insult
35,457  43
Fora
1
'This will push ethnic restaurants to the wall': New permit rules stoke chef shortage fears
522  0
2
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
199  0
3
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
184  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
134,694  54
2
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
89,315  39
3
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
68,862  15
DailyEdge
1
Khloe Kardashian's baby True has been spotted wearing an Irish brand on Instagram
7,363  0
2
Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are never getting married
5,542  0
3
Blake Lively dressed up as Baby Spice for a Spice Girls concert and got mistaken for the woman herself
5,272  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
RUSSIA
'Totally legal': Trump admits son met with Russian lawyer to get information on opponent
'Totally legal': Trump admits son met with Russian lawyer to get information on opponent
Steven Seagal's been appointed a special envoy for Russia
18 killed after Russian helicopter crashes in northern Siberia
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie