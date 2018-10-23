This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New figures show 134 children have been deported from Ireland since 2013

The Department of Justice has revealed 134 minors have been deported in the past five years.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
48 minutes ago 917 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4298492
Image: Shutterstock/RomeoLu
Image: Shutterstock/RomeoLu

IN THE PAST five years, 134 boys and girls under the age of 18 have been deported from Ireland. 

The figures have been released to TheJournal.ie by the Department of Justice following widespread coverage of the cases of two boys, Nonso Muojeke and Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue, who have been faced with deportation in recent weeks.  

Following the 2004 citizenship referendum, children born in Ireland are only entitled to automatic citizenship if at least one of their parents is a citizen or is entitled to be. 

Nine-year-old Eric was born in Ireland while 14-year-old Nonso, who has received leave to remain in the country, has lived in Tullamore since he was two years old.  

Of those already deported, it is not known how many were born in Ireland. 

A spokesperson for the department said: 

Only a tiny fraction of those refused ever result in a deportation order being issued, with an ever smaller fraction ever resulting in an enforced deportation.

The figures also show while 134 minors were deported from Ireland since 2013, 19,319 minors were granted Irish citizenship in the same period.

According to the department there are currently 285 live deportation orders against minors living in the state. This means their cases remain before immigration authorities, a process that can take a considerable length of time. 

The Immigrant Council of Ireland has repeated its calls for reform of the immigration system in Ireland in the wake of recent coverage. 

The body said there is widespread confusion over how a child can apply for citizenship and what protocols need to be followed: 

There are 100s of Erics and Nonsos in Ireland, living in limbo while they await a crucial immigration decision.
In our services we have seen many cases of children unaware of their immigration status or that they are any different to their classmates until something happens – like a school tour and they discover they don’t have the required identification documentation or need visas, or trying to access third-level and realising they face astronomical fees or denied access to grants like SUSI.

 The body said a more transparent and clear protocol is needed: 

The system of registration for migrant children is extremely unclear and no guidance is published by the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service on the residence permission that will be given in any particular case. This lack of clarity results in inconsistency in the immigration permissions granted to children when they turn 16, even in identical circumstances.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) is expected to process in the region of 250,000 applications for visas, residency, citizenship and international protection this year.

Related Reads

18.10.18 Harris makes representations to halt Bray pupil's deportation: 'Eric is Irish. This is his home'
10.10.18 Schoolboy and family granted permission to stay in Ireland following campaign

The Department of Justice said children are not deported without a parent or guardian. 

It highlighted that all cases are dealt with thoroughly before any child is deported: 

These families have had their cases examined in detail in accordance with international, EU and national law and in many cases have had the opportunity of multiple appeals, including recourse to the courts.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland is calling for a one stop shop for migration information services:

We urgently need a single specific agency or contact point to take responsibility for providing information and legal advice on immigration to children and those supporting them.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    84,175  118
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    59,151  141
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    42,577  30
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    200  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    123  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    43,295  28
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    28,992  62
    3
    		'My lawyers are confident': Ronaldo responds to rape allegations
    13,276  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    15,084  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    7,069  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    6,524  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie