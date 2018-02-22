Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland

The cast of Derry Girls Source: Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS HAS has become the most-watched TV series ever in Northern Ireland, since modern records began in 2002.

The comedy, set in the 1990s during The Troubles, has received rave reviews. The series had an average of 519,000 viewers – a 64.2% share of the audience. It reached 54% of the Northern Irish TV audience, including 65% of 16-34 year old viewers.

Across the UK, consolidated viewing figures show that the first series was watched by an average of 2.5 million viewers, making it Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004.

Lisa McGee, the show’s creator and writer, said: “Derry Girls is a project very dear to my heart and I’m delighted that so many people have joined us for the ride.

It’s particularly special to me that the Northern Irish audience has supported it in the way that they have. I’ve been blown away by the response to the series and am so excited that we get to do it all again with the second series.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said the show’s popularity is “proof positive that Lisa’s crafted not only a proper gem of a comedy but also one which is run through with authenticity and relatability”.

Last month Channel 4 announced that the show had been commissioned for a second series.