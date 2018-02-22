  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some wintry showers are on the way

…but the forecast isn’t all bad.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 9:32 AM
5 hours ago 13,829 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3865181
Image: Shutterstock/Tony Fox
Image: Shutterstock/Tony Fox

THERE’S SOME RAIN on the way after a dry spell in many areas.

There will be some scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle today, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be rather cloudy overall, but there will be some sunny spells this morning – mainly in parts of Munster and south Leinster. Top temperatures will range from six to nine degrees Celsius.

Tonight will continue to be mainly cloudy with further patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas.

Temperatures will fall to between zero and three degrees, with some frost in the east and north. However, temperatures will be around four or five degrees along the southwest coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and dry with just some patchy drizzle, mainly on hills and in southern and western coastal counties.

It will become breezy as southeasterly winds increase, and strong along Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures will range from five to eight degrees – it’ll be coldest in the east and north.

Wintry showers

Met Éireann says high pressure over Scandinavia is continuing to influence our weather, with mostly dry conditions at first but that it will become “very cold with wintry showers”.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy and mostly dry with a few spots of drizzle. Lowest temperatures till range from minus one to plus two degrees in the east and north, with some frost. It’ll be less cold further south and west, under cloudier skies, with minimum temperatures of three or four degrees.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy at first but sunny spells will develop in the east and north during the day, and some hazy sunshine is due in the southwest and west later.

However, it will be fairly cold – top temperatures will range from four to six degrees in the east and north, but are expected to reach seven or eight degrees further west.

It will turn colder on Saturday night, with lowest temperatures falling to between minus two to plus two degrees. Widespread sharp frost is also expected.

Read: Coveney says ‘we can’t alter geography and history’ amid increasingly tense Brexit talks

Read: Here is what Trump’s notes for meeting with shooting survivors said

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
30,295  13
Fora
1
The Dublin investor that bankrolled Movidius is pumping millions into another Irish chipmaker
51  0
The42
1
Real Madrid fight back to win without Cristiano Ronaldo
10,802  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 of the highlights from last night's Brit Awards
3,078  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect
GARDAí
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie