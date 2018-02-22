Some wintry showers are on the way

THERE’S SOME RAIN on the way after a dry spell in many areas.

There will be some scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle today, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be rather cloudy overall, but there will be some sunny spells this morning – mainly in parts of Munster and south Leinster. Top temperatures will range from six to nine degrees Celsius.

Tonight will continue to be mainly cloudy with further patches of light rain or drizzle, mainly in coastal areas.

Temperatures will fall to between zero and three degrees, with some frost in the east and north. However, temperatures will be around four or five degrees along the southwest coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and dry with just some patchy drizzle, mainly on hills and in southern and western coastal counties.

It will become breezy as southeasterly winds increase, and strong along Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures will range from five to eight degrees – it’ll be coldest in the east and north.

Wintry showers

Met Éireann says high pressure over Scandinavia is continuing to influence our weather, with mostly dry conditions at first but that it will become “very cold with wintry showers”.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy and mostly dry with a few spots of drizzle. Lowest temperatures till range from minus one to plus two degrees in the east and north, with some frost. It’ll be less cold further south and west, under cloudier skies, with minimum temperatures of three or four degrees.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy at first but sunny spells will develop in the east and north during the day, and some hazy sunshine is due in the southwest and west later.

However, it will be fairly cold – top temperatures will range from four to six degrees in the east and north, but are expected to reach seven or eight degrees further west.

It will turn colder on Saturday night, with lowest temperatures falling to between minus two to plus two degrees. Widespread sharp frost is also expected.