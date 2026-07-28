Gardaí investigating disappearance of man in his 60s make arrest

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A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man in his 60s.
The man was reported missing from the Dublin 8 area on Sunday, 26 July. Gardaí said they are investigating “all of the circumstances” around his disappearance.
A spokesperson said that as a result of ongoing enquiries, a man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the investigation today.
He is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin City pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
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