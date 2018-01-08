  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disclosures Tribunal hears counsel for former Commissioner 'got it wrong'

The tribunal has returned at Dublin Castle.

By Sean Murray Monday 8 Jan 2018, 2:07 PM
8 hours ago 11,839 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3786572
Maurice McCabe arrives at the Tribunal today.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Maurice McCabe arrives at the Tribunal today.
Maurice McCabe arrives at the Tribunal today.
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated at 3.51pm

THE DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL has heard in an email that counsel for former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan “got it wrong” when setting out how it would challenge Maurice McCabe’s credibility at the O’Higgins Commission.

The tribunal heard today that O’Sullivan’s counsel had direction to challenge the motivation and credibility of McCabe at “every instance” at that commission, which examined allegations of garda malpractice and misconduct in the Cavan/Monaghan district.

An allegation had been made in 2006 against McCabe that he had sexually assaulted a Ms D but, following a subsequent garda investigation, the DPP decided that no case should be brought against McCabe.

Ms D’s father was a member of An Garda Síochana and both Ms D and her mother were involved in angry, public confrontations with McCabe in October 2007 after they were told of the decision not to prosecute.

McCabe, with word getting round about the allegation around the station, sought to have the DPP’s full instructions vindicating him given to both himself and Ms D’s family.

McCabe made a complaint against Ms D’s father in early 2008 in what he says was an attempt to have the DPP’s directions given to both himself and the D family.

After the series of angry confrontations, he was making a case for clarity to be given to both parties.

He told Superintendent Noel Cunningham in a meeting in August 2008 that he was motivated to make the complaint against Mr D as a kind of plea for them to be given the DPP’s instructions.

At the O’Higgins Commission in 2015, however, counsel for the Garda Commissioner would seek to challenge McCabe’s credibility over claims that he made other complaints about garda malpractice and misconduct on the basis of this specific case.

This is not, however, what he told Cunningham in that meeting – based on both a recording McCabe had made of it, and Cunningham’s own account of what had happened.

No indication has yet been given as to how the mistake was made – so far the tribunal has only heard that there was a disparity between what information was given to counsel for the former Commissioner and what Cunningham says happened at the meeting with McCabe.

The email was initially issued after counsel for the former Commissioner were asked to clarify their directions, and was initially presented at the O’Higgins Commission.

In audio from the O’Higgins Commission played today, senior counsel for McCabe Michael McDowell called the email “a despicable document” and a “conflation of falsehoods, invasions and untruths”.

Its contents have not been in the public domain until today.

Furthermore, McCabe was not making allegations against a senior garda over the D affair before the meeting with Cunningham, he was making a complaint to him.

Neither McCabe nor Cunningham said in their own accounts that McCabe was making complaints against a senior colleague, motivated by a desire to get the DPP’s instructions released.

McCabe made a complaint to that senior colleague about the D affair.

At the outset of the O’Higgins Commission, however, counsel for the garda commissioner were instructed to challenge McCabe’s motivation for making a string of complaints on that very basis that he was making allegations against that senior garda just to get his way.

O’Higgins Commission

Tribunal barrister Kathleen Leader BL began the day’s proceedings reading an opening statement into the record, outlining the purpose of the O’Higgins Commission.

An extended extract from the audio recording of the second day of the O’Higgins Commission was played, in which barrister Colm Smyth SC said that his instructions from the Garda Commissioner were to attack Sgt McCabe’s credibility and integrity.

On the recording, barrister Michael McDowell SC complained his client, McCabe, was facing “elliptical criticisms” from the garda commissioner’s legal team.

McDowell said this was “a childish and unworthy line of examination of witnesses”.

“I am shocked that it is coming from the counsel instructed by the Commissioner,” McDowell said.

He said it was “astonishing” that the Commissioner was questioning the motivations and credibility of McCabe, and “deeply wrong” that a witness would be used.

‘Nobody else’

Mr McDowell said he wanted Smyth to confirm that he was instructed “by nobody else but the commissioner” to question McCabe’s credibility or motives.

“My instructions are to challenge the integrity certainly,” Mr Smyth told the commission.

His motivation and his credibility in mounting these allegations of corruption and malpractice.

“Those are your instructions from the Commissioner?” O’Higgins asked the barrister for the Garda Commissioner.

“Those are my instructions,” Smyth said.

“This isn’t something that I am pulling out of the sky, judge,” Smyth said.

And, I mean I can only act on instructions.

Later, having risen to receive further instructions, Smyth told the commission “my instructions are reconfirmed”.

Tribunal 

The first module of the current tribunal, in summer 2017, looked at claims that allegations of sexual abuse were used as part of a campaign to smear and undermine the reputation of Maurice McCabe.

In the first hearings of 2018, the tribunal will examine whether Noirin O’Sullivan sought to undermine him at the O’Higgins Commission.

The tribunal heard today that the discovery and disclosure process had “resulted in the accumulation of a very substantial number of boxes of material,” consisting of over 30 boxes of papers in addition to tranches of electronic documents, and most recently five new boxes of material had been delivered to the tribunal last Friday.

Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the tribunal was receiving statements “from people who perhaps ought to have known last February these things were called for”.

As a result of the volume of material requiring analysis, the tribunal was due to hear from just one witness today, retired civil servant Cyril Dunne. However, that was postponed until Friday.

- with reporting from Gerard Cunningham 

Read: Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower >

Read: ‘Inconceivable’ that health system would be able to deal with mass casualty event >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two hurt as fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower in New York
57,963  72
2
Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?
51,691  165
3
Coast Guard suspends use of Beaumont Hospital landing site after resident complaints
48,775  140
Fora
1
Poll: Do you feel like Ireland has recovered from the recession?
560  0
2
'More sustainable than the boom': Ibec hails Ireland's 'exceptional' economy
268  0
3
Three decades after opening, Knock Airport reported its busiest year ever
186  0
The42
1
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
18,915  53
2
'Lads are nearly detesting playing inter-county football'
15,247  9
3
Ryan helps Racing blow Clermont away and all the exiles' action
13,813  9
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan gets her Golden Globe, and the rest of the night's big winners
34,096  20
2
Saoirse Ronan gave a shoutout to her best friend Eileen in her Golden Globes speech, but do you recognise her?
9,138  0
3
Debra Messing just called out E! for Catt Sadler's pay dispute, while being interviewed on the E! red carpet
7,764  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare
Woman dies after collision between car and truck in Kildare
Murder inquiry launched after man's body is found in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
DUBLIN
'This is life-changing, but we wonât go crazy': Family syndicate collects â¬38.9m jackpot
'This is life-changing, but we won’t go crazy': Family syndicate collects €38.9m jackpot
Teenagers charged over thefts of a charity box, petrol, and smartphones in 6 different counties
Missing Dublin teenager found safe and well
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
OPINION
Poll: Do you feel like Ireland has recovered from the recession?
Poll: Do you feel like Ireland has recovered from the recession?
Dr Anthony O'Connor: Things we could do to get more people off trolleys
Panic attacks: 'The walls seemed to close in and I didn't know what was happening'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie