This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe

The latest report of the Disclosures Tribunal has been published.

By Sean Murray Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 12:24 PM
36 minutes ago 20,201 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4278729
  • The Disclosures Tribunal is “convinced” there was a “campaign of calumny” by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan against Maurice McCabe.
  • It found that this was “actively aided” by former garda press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor.
  • Callinan and Taylor were “in it together”, the Tribunal found. 
  • Maurice McCabe was “repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer”.
  • There is “no credible evidence” that Nóirín O’Sullivan played any hand act or part in any campaign conducted by Commissioner Martin Callinan and by Superintendent David Taylor against Maurice McCabe.

THE DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL has found that there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan, that was “actively aided” by his press officer Superintendent David Taylor.

The Tribunal was tasked with looking into allegations that there had been a smear campaign against McCabe, orchestrated by senior gardaí.

This calumny – the making of false and defamatory statements in order to damage a person’s reputation – involved Callinan speaking in the most “derogatory way” about McCabe to two TDs and the Comptroller and Auditor General, the Tribunal found.

It found that Martin Callinan told Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness that McCabe had sexually abused members of his own family.

John McGuinness – who formerly headed the Public Accounts Committee – told the Tribunal that Martin Callinan had made a comment about the “other fella fiddles with kids” in reference to Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

He also said that Callinan told him in the infamous car park meeting that McCabe had sexually abused members of his own family.

Judge Charleton said: “The conversations as described by John McGuinness TD took place.”

Dave Taylor

Mr Justice Peter Charleton savages David Taylor in the report.

Taylor had alleged that he conducted a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe on the say-so of Martin Callinan.

The judge wrote: “It is an utter mystery as to why Commissioner Martin Callinan could have decided to choose Superintendent David Taylor as his press officer. Both of them have given explanations for this decision: that David Taylor was talented, experienced, articulate and so on. He is not. All of this is just plain untrue.”

In one section, the judge accuses Taylor of “daft” evidence. He said:

The Tribunal is convinced that Superintendent David Taylor did more than merely inform some journalists that in the past there had been an investigation into Maurice McCabe and that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided that there should be no prosecution and that he was consequently embittered. That is all he claims to have done. That is untrue.

Mr Justice Charleton said that he was convinced that Taylor gave a list of journalist “who were never briefed in order to mislead the Tribunal”.

He added: “While the tribunal cannot but regard it as probable that there are other journalists who have decided not to come forward and assist the public inquiry that the tribunal represents, despite having been briefed negatively by him, his attitude to his superior was likely to have been one of bluster and spoof which was eventually seen through.”

In another section, regarding an alleged interaction involving RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher Hayes and Martin Callinan, the Tribunal accuses Taylor of an “obvious deceit” in his evidence. 

On the issue of phones that would show evidence of smears against McCabe, Charleton said that Taylor “chose to present a public lie to the people of Ireland”.

“It was enthusiastically taken up,” he wrote. “Furthermore, it cast a pall of pretended deceit over the entire police force. Then no one knew better. Now, they do.”

Maurice McCabe

“What has been unnerving about more than 100 days of hearings in this tribunal is that a person who stood up for better standards in our national police force, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, and who exemplified hard work in his own calling, was repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer,” Charleton wrote in his conclusion. 

In investigating the calumny against him, other aspects of our national life have been laid bare. Within the pages of this report are detailed those women and men who have done their work well and who try every day, as police officers, social workers and administrators, to do their best. But not all. Not every person seeks either to uphold the highest standards or to strive for them through daily work.

“The question has to be asked as to why what is best, what demands hard work, is not the calling of every single person who takes on the job of service to Ireland. Worse still is the question of how it is that decent people, of whom Maurice McCabe emerges as a paradigm, are so shamefully treated when rightly they demand that we do better.”

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    98,981  71
    2
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    59,219  59
    3
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    58,804  39
    Fora
    1
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    187  0
    2
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    154  0
    3
    		Dublin's Chasing Returns wants to help investors tame their emotions - and make more money
    114  0
    The42
    1
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    22,538  8
    2
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    22,275  43
    3
    		Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    18,679  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    38,424  11
    2
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    8,209  5
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,632  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by car in south Dublin
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie