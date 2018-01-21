  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 21 January, 2018
'Deeply loved and cherished': Public reposal takes place in Limerick for Dolores O'Riordan

O’Riordan was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 3:05 PM
3 hours ago 34,895 Views 33 Comments
Dolores O'Riordan public reposal The coffin of Dolores O'Riordan arrives at St Joseph's Church in Limerick for a public reposal. Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Updated at 3.10pm

HUNDREDS OF MEMBERS of the public have turned out to pay their respects to The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in Limerick today.

The 46-year-old singer was found dead in the Hilton hotel on Park Lane in London on Monday morning. An inquest into her death will take place on 3 April.

O’Riordan is being laid to repose at St Joseph’s Church on O’Connell Avenue from 12.30pm to 4pm this afternoon.

Dolores O'Riordan public reposal People queuing to pay their respects to Dolores O'Riordan Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has thanked the O’Riordan family for affording the people of Limerick and beyond the opportunity to pay their respects to her today.

“It was very moving to be here, to see the generosity of Dolores’ mother Eileen and other family members, not alone in providing this opportunity ahead of the funeral for the public to pay their respects, but for being there also,” Bishop Leahy said.

Dolores had great spirituality and having met her mother today, it’s easy to see why. She is taking a lot of strength from her faith at this difficult time and is a remarkable woman.

Addressing the large congregation of people filing into the church to pay their respects today, Bishop Leahy said: “We come to offer a heartfelt greeting to a deeply loved and cherished daughter of Limerick, a talented representative of the potential of Limerick people and a convinced advocate of living life in truth, love and peace.

Today, as the Limerick people she greatly loved come to pay their respects, let us pray for Dolores.

O’Riordan’s funeral mass will take place on Tuesday morning at St Ailbe’s Church.

Attendance at the funeral is strictly reserved for extended family and close friends, as the church holds just 200 people.

However, a public address system will be set up to facilitate mourners and media in attendance. Limerick’s Live 95FM also intends to broadcast the mass live for its listeners, the Catholic Communications Office said.

A private family burial will follow the mass.

The remains of Dolores O’Riodan will also repose at Cross’s Funeral Home in Ballyneety, Co Limerick, on Monday 22 January, from 4pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken.

Tributes have been made to the Limerick musician from figures around the world; her Cranberries bandmates described her as “an extraordinary talent”.

Dolores O'Riordan inquest adjourned until April

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

