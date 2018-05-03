  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Groundbreaking' domestic violence law covers psychological abuse and the views of children

The legislation gives extra support to survivors.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 3 May 2018, 8:31 AM
1 hour ago 3,304 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3991612

NEW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE legislation has passed through all stages of the Oireachtas.

Reforms included in the Domestic Violence Bill 2017 bring Ireland a step closer to ratifying the Istanbul Convention, which aims to combat domestic violence.

Justice Minister welcomed the passing of the Bill yesterday, calling it “one of the most important pieces of legislation to come before the Oireachtas this year”.

“Domestic violence can have devastating physical, emotional and financial consequences for victims as well as society as a whole. Protecting and supporting victims has been a key priority for this government,” Flanagan said.

The main changes to the law include:

  • The Bill will provide for a new criminal offence of coercive control. This is psychological abuse in an intimate relationship that causes fear of violence, or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person’s day-to-day activities.
  • Where a person is convicted of a violent or sexual offence against his or her spouse, civil partner or person with whom they are in an intimate relationship, that fact shall be an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing.
  • There will be an extensive list of factors that a court must consider when dealing with an application for a domestic violence order. The list is not exhaustive and will not limit a court’s discretion to make an order.
  • Victims will be able to give evidence by live television link to avoid the risk of intimidation.
  • Victims will be able to bring a friend, family member or support worker into court to support them during proceedings.
  • Children will be able to make their views known to the court where an order is sought on behalf of, or will partly relate to, a child. The court will have the option of appointing an expert to assist the court to ascertain the views of the child.
  • The requirement for a relationship to be “committed” to enable a person to apply for a domestic violence order has been removed.
  • Where a court is satisfied that the threshold for making an order has been reached, it must make an order.
  • Domestic violence orders will remain in force in respect of dependants after they reach the age of 18, until the orders expire.
  • Safety orders will be available to people who are in intimate relationships but who are not cohabiting.
  • Victims of domestic violence who are cohabiting with, or are parents of, the perpetrator will be able to apply for an emergency barring order lasting for eight working days, where there is an immediate risk of significant harm.
  • When making a safety order or barring order, courts will be able to prohibit a perpetrator of domestic violence from communicating with the victim electronically.
  • The Bill will provide protection against cross-examination conducted in person.
  • Courts will be able to direct personal service by An Garda Síochána of orders on respondents in cases where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the respondent will try to evade orders.
  • Special out-of-hours sittings of the District Court may be requested by An Garda Síochána where necessary to deal with urgent applications for orders.
  • The Courts Service will have an obligation to offer information on support services for victims of domestic violence.
  • The courts will be able to recommend that a perpetrator engages with services such as programmes aimed at perpetrators of domestic violence, addiction or counselling services.
  • Restrictions will be put in place on media reporting and attendance by the general public at criminal court proceedings for breaches of civil domestic violence orders.
  • The Bill will provide for a new criminal offence of forced marriage.
  • The legislative provisions that enable people under the age of 18 to marry will be repealed.

‘Groundbreaking’

The Bill had received cross-party support and its passing was welcomed by a number of organisations including Safe Ireland, the national agency working to end domestic violence.

The organisation, which works with 40 domestic violence services around the country, said it is hopeful that the Bill will be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins by the end of the month.

“Effectively, from today, and thanks to the extraordinary collective co-operation of Senators and TDs from all parties, women can be confident that coercive control will be recognised as a criminal offence in this country,” Sharon O’Halloran, CEO of Safe Ireland, said.

This is groundbreaking because it means that we will have, for the first time, a robust legislative foundation that recognises and responds to the pernicious pattern of control, dominance, inequality and psychological abuse which is really at the heart of violence within the home.

Safe Ireland said it is “extremely significant” that the Bill recognises violence between intimate partners as an aggravating offence. This, O’Halloran said, will help eradicate the culture of the past that has minimised violence within the home as “just a domestic issue or an issue that is a private one only”.

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.

  • Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900
  • Amen (for men): 046 902 3718

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
52,846  0
2
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
49,410  22
3
UK government defeated after Lords vote for powers to reject hard Irish border
39,497  53
Fora
1
After nearly two decades in Athy, Coca-Cola is shuttering its local factory
287  0
2
This global car tech developer is moving its headquarters from the UK to Ireland
240  0
3
Tesco Mobile got a slap on the wrist for months of overcharging customers on EU roaming
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
65,698  65
2
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
35,128  123
3
Liverpool urge fans in Rome 'under no circumstances' to walk to stadium tonight
30,692  0
DailyEdge
1
Ellen introduced Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum' on her show, and it got real awkward, real fast
8,427  0
2
Graham Linehan has offered Kanye West some helpful words of advice on Twitter
5,687  1
3
Ariana Grande has given her first TV interview since the Manchester Arena attack last May
4,823  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
Freddie Thompson was 'one of many fingers on the trigger' in killing of man, court told
Man stole over €14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
HEALTH
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
GARDAí
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
32-year-old man charged over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie