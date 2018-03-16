No date set for Trump visit - but it could happen in early 2019

Christina Finn reports from Washington DC:

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump could be paying Ireland a visit as early next year.

During the visit by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the Oval Office yesterday, Trump said that he may well visit Ireland soon.

When asked by reporters, Varadkar said yesterday that no specific date had been discussed as of yet.

However, senior Irish sources said yesterday that there is talk the visit could happen in the early part of 2019.

Speaking about Ireland, Trump said “I love it. I love it”.

The US president described Irish-Americans as “wonderful people”.

Asked about the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland, he said:

That’s an interesting border, there are two interesting borders, it is going to be interesting as to what happens.

“I look forward to being there. Great country,” the US president said.

Paul Murphy of Solidarity-PBP, one of several politicians here strongly opposed to Trump visiting Ireland, said that he could “be sure of being met by a huge movement of protest”.

Varadkar continues his Washington engagements today – but his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence will be closed to the media.

Separately, Clare Co Council has said there was no official representation by Varadkar in the planning application for a proposed wind farm that Donald Trump was unhappy with.

The Taoiseach landed himself in hot water at a luncheon in Washington yesterday, when he said that he inquired about the planning permission for the wind farm after he received a call from then businessman Trump.

Varadkar was Minister for Tourism and Sport at the time of the call and said yesterday that when he was informed Trump was phoning for him he thought it was “a joke”.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy