Leo says closed meeting with Pence will allow for a 'frank discussion'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said it is the US administration that has closed the media off to his meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence today.

It is tradition during the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC for the Taoiseach to have breakfast with the vice president.

Generally, this is done the morning before the Taoiseach meets the US President in the Oval Office.

Breaking from tradition this year, Varadkar will attend the vice president’s residence this morning, the day after meeting Donald Trump in the White House.

The remarks between the Taoiseach and the US vice president are usually open to the media, but this year reporters have been informed that their conversation is to be held behind closed doors, with no reporters permitted.

Earlier this week, TheJournal.ie asked Varadkar if he would raise the issue of conversion therapy and LGBT rights with Pence.

The Taoiseach said he will raise the “wider issue” of LGBT rights with Pence, if he has the opportunity.

“I am told Vice President Pence is not a supporter of conversion therapy even though some people have mentioned he is. But I imagine I will have the opportunity, I am going to be meeting him over breakfast on Friday morning, so if I have the opportunity I will certainly be mentioning the wider issue of equal rights and freedoms for LGBT citizens.”

Closed meeting

Speaking after his meeting with US President Trump, Varadkar said he did not know why the media are not allowed to attend the meeting.

“I don’t know, he was actually in the meeting here now and I’m going to meet him again over breakfast tomorrow,” Varadkar said.