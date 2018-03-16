  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo says closed meeting with Pence will allow for a 'frank discussion'

It is tradition during the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC for the Taoiseach to have breakfast with the vice president.

By Christina Finn Friday 16 Mar 2018, 5:45 AM
25 minutes ago 244 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906609
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said it is the US administration that has closed the media off to his meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence today.

It is tradition during the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC for the Taoiseach to have breakfast with the vice president.

Generally, this is done the morning before the Taoiseach meets the US President in the Oval Office.

Breaking from tradition this year, Varadkar will attend the vice president’s residence this morning, the day after meeting Donald Trump in the White House.

The remarks between the Taoiseach and the US vice president are usually open to the media, but this year reporters have been informed that their conversation is to be held behind closed doors, with no reporters permitted.

Earlier this week, TheJournal.ie asked Varadkar if he would raise the issue of conversion therapy and LGBT rights with Pence.

The Taoiseach said he will raise the “wider issue” of LGBT rights with Pence, if he has the opportunity.

“I am told Vice President Pence is not a supporter of conversion therapy even though some people have mentioned he is. But I imagine I will have the opportunity, I am going to be meeting him over breakfast on Friday morning, so if I have the opportunity I will certainly be mentioning the wider issue of equal rights and freedoms for LGBT citizens.”

Closed meeting

Speaking after his meeting with US President Trump, Varadkar said he did not know why the media are not allowed to attend the meeting.

“I don’t know, he was actually in the meeting here now and I’m going to meet him again over breakfast tomorrow,” Varadkar said.

“I appreciate from a media point of view you’d like to be there and we’d like you to be there too but it’s their decision that it be closed.

“It allows us have maybe a frank conversation that we wouldn’t be able to have if the media was present,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
72,713  0
2
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
59,831  69
3
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
58,778  30
Fora
1
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,821  0
2
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
310  0
3
Ireland is getting its first direct flights to mainland China
229  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
42,390  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
29,991  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
29,019  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
13,280  23
2
Here's why everyone's talking about new 'anti-baking' show Nailed It! on Netflix
7,516  3
3
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
7,015  15

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie