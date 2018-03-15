Sean Spicer was back in the White House for the shamrock ceremony

FORMER WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary Sean Spicer was back in the White House today for the annual St Patrick’s Day ceremony.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie in the east wing, Spicer said he did not miss the hectic business of the St Patrick’s Day visit – stating that at least he now gets to enjoy the day.

“It’s a great day. Us Irish get just one day - you have to take advantage of it,” he said.

While Spicer said he does not miss the chaotic scenes of the St Patrick’s Day visit at the White House and handling the press, Spicer said he does miss one thing about the day – the people.

Spicer quit his job as press secretary last July in opposition to Trump hiring Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director (Scaramucci himself was fired 10 days later after a profanity-laden interview in which he criticised some of his colleagues was published).

The former press secretary recently visited Ireland, appearing on the Late Late Show on RTÉ. During the interview with Ryan Tubridy, he said there is a difference between Irish immigrants and people from countries like Mexico entering the US.

“As an Irish America, someone who understands the trials and tribulations that so many Irish folk felt coming to America, I’m very proud of America’s history welcoming immigrants … Immigrants have made our country what it is.”