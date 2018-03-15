  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean Spicer was back in the White House for the shamrock ceremony

“It’s a great day. Us Irish get just one day – you have to take advantage of it,” he said.

By Christina Finn Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 11:27 PM
8 minutes ago 448 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906835
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

FORMER WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary Sean Spicer was back in the White House today for the annual St Patrick’s Day ceremony.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie in the east wing, Spicer said he did not miss the hectic business of the St Patrick’s Day visit – stating that at least he now gets to enjoy the day.

“It’s a great day. Us Irish get just one day -  you have to take advantage of it,” he said.

While Spicer said he does not miss the chaotic scenes of the St Patrick’s Day visit at the White House and handling the press, Spicer said he does miss one thing about the day – the people.

Spicer quit his job as press secretary last July in opposition to Trump hiring Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director (Scaramucci himself was fired 10 days later after a profanity-laden interview in which he criticised some of his colleagues was published).

The former press secretary recently visited Ireland, appearing on the Late Late Show on RTÉ. During the interview with Ryan Tubridy, he said there is a difference between Irish immigrants and people from countries like Mexico entering the US.

“As an Irish America, someone who understands the trials and tribulations that so many Irish folk felt coming to America, I’m very proud of America’s history welcoming immigrants … Immigrants have made our country what it is.”

Read: Leo Varadkar presents Donald Trump with bowl of shamrock in St Patrick’s Day ceremony>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
64,204  0
2
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
56,082  67
3
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
39,988  22
Fora
1
Two people stand in the way of Waterford's €280m Saudi-backed regeneration project
5,689  0
2
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,631  0
3
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
254  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
37,451  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
28,511  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
28,411  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
12,711  22
2
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
6,575  14
3
Here's why everyone's talking about new 'anti-baking' show Nailed It! on Netflix
6,191  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
GSOC investigating after woman (59) fatally struck by car in Donegal
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie