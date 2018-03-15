  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar presents Donald Trump with bowl of shamrock in St Patrick's Day ceremony

Varadkar was speaking at the St Patrick’s Day ceremony at the White House.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,914 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906649
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock as Melania Trump looks on during the annual presentation ceremony at the White House.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock as Melania Trump looks on during the annual presentation ceremony at the White House.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presents US President Donald Trump with a bowl of shamrock as Melania Trump looks on during the annual presentation ceremony at the White House.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has handed a bowl of shamrock to US president Donald Trump keeping up the strong annual tradition between the two countries.

Both men gave speeches touting the important historic ties between the two Ireland and the US going back generations ahead of the annul St Patrick’s Day tradition.

Varadkar trumpeted Ireland’s long-standing relationship with the US and mentioned the plight of undocumented Irish in America and the strong trade between both countries in his speech at the White House today.

Trump, for his part, said that he “loved the Irish” and talked about the strong influence the Irish have had on the US over the years.

“It’s my great honour to receive this magnificent bowl of Ireland’s great shamrocks,” Trump said.

He said that the Irish were people “full of love, warmth, grit and resolve” and that it was “closely woven into our own”.

Trump talked about the “shared bonds” both countries and of how eight of the US founding fathers had Irish heritage.

“The US has truly been blessed with the luck of the Irish to have you with us today,” said Trump.

He said Varadkar would likely be back for the next seven years. Seven years is the term of the presidency in Ireland, while the term of a government (and therefore the Taoiseach) is maximum five years.

Varadkar’s speech

In his own speech after Trump, Varadkar referenced past presidents and the relationship between both countries that stretched back centuries.

“The portrait of your first President, George Washington, looks down on us here in the East Room. President Washington called Ireland the ‘friend of my country in my country’s most friendless days’,” Varadkar said.

We supported the cause of American freedom from the very start – we shed our blood to help make it a reality.

Varadkar said that in the same was, the US had “helped build modern Ireland”.

“One that is prosperous and at peace, self-confident about our place in the world, no longer an island on the periphery of Europe, but an island at the centre of the world,” he said.

Varadkar also referenced Abraham Lincoln – “the first Republican president” – and the American poet Walt Whitman.

Diaspora

He went on the mention the many Irish people who have emigrated to the US throughout the years, as well as the Irish Diaspora.

“Today the Irish Diaspora is found in every state, every city, every neighbourhood in this country,” Varadkar said.

“We have prospered in politics, in business, in the arts, and in the service of fellow Americans. Many are here today.

Many Irish serve today in The White House.

Varadkar also mentioned the many undocumented Irish living in the US and the hopes that some sort of agreement could be reached for them.

“I know that the Irish people who have made their lives here, including those who are undocumented and living in the shadows, love this country dearly,” said Varadkar.

“They have the same dream as the men and women who inspired Washington, fought for Lincoln, and work alongside you today.

They want to continue to contribute to the life of this great country, and continue to play their part. Their dream will never die.

He said that the Irish government would “continue to work with your Administration to find a solution to this important issue”.

He also said Ireland was “willing to match any move with the same or better for Americans in Ireland”.

“The best relationship between two countries is a fair transaction, with something given and received on both sides.

A good deal – you might say.

Business

Varadkar said that Ireland could “act as a bridge between this great country and the European Union”.

“And, more than ever, we are a strong and effective partner for you,” he said.

He said how the economic relationship between both countries was “a two-way street”.

“Irish firms employ more than 100,000 people here across all 50 states,” he said.

“Since you took office, Mr President, 59 Irish companies have made new investments in this country. We are bringing jobs, good jobs.

“Each and every week we trade $2 billion in goods and services back and forth across the Atlantic. We want that to grow.”

He then presented the bowl of shamrocks to Trump.

Read: Varadkar says Trump is open to finding a solution for the illegal Irish in the US

Read: Questions raised after Taoiseach reveals phone call with Trump about Doonbeg wind farm four years ago

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
64,204  0
2
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
56,082  67
3
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
39,988  22
Fora
1
Two people stand in the way of Waterford's €280m Saudi-backed regeneration project
5,689  0
2
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,631  0
3
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
254  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
37,451  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
28,511  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
28,411  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
12,711  22
2
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
6,575  14
3
Here's why everyone's talking about new 'anti-baking' show Nailed It! on Netflix
6,191  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
GSOC investigating after woman (59) fatally struck by car in Donegal
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie