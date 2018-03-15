  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Varadkar says Trump is open to finding a solution for the illegal Irish in the US

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the issue of the undocumented Irish is very much on Trump’s mind.

By Christina Finn Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 7:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,787 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906479
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said US President Donald Trump is open to finding a solution to the undocumented Irish in the US.

Speaking about his meeting with the US president Donald Trump, Varadkar said there is a “measure of support” and “enthusiasm from the administration to work on a solution”.

Varadkar said Trump raised the issue during the meeting in the Oval Office, telling reporters at the White House today that the matter is “very much on his [Trump's] mind”.

The Taoiseach said he told the president that there are thousands of Irish people living in the US who are “hard-working” and “tax-paying”.

He also said they are “very loyal to America”.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

On Tuesday, Varadkar told TheJournal.ie that he would be putting forward a visa deal for US migrants to Ireland, in exchange for something similar for Irish residents in America.

The new scheme would see new visa benefits and protections for Americans in Ireland in return for them doing something similar for the undocumented Irish in the US.

He said Ireland’s special envoy to the US, John Deasy,  has been putting in a lot of work on the issue behind the scenes.

“There isn’t a solution on the table as of yet, but there is a willingness on behalf of the administration to perhaps come to some cyclical agreement,” said Varadkar.

He added that there is a relatively small number of Irish undocumented in the US, about 50,000.

Trump said the Irish-American relationship is “only getting better”, adding that the Irish are “truly, wonderful people. We love them”.

Speaking at the Capitol Hill lunch, House Speaker Paul Ryan paid tribute to the Irish immigrants, who he said came to America for a better life, and in turn made the US a better place.

Read: Questions raised after Taoiseach reveals phone call with Trump about Doonbeg wind farm four years ago>

Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office>

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

