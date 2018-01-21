'In total shock': Donegal woman (27) dies while on holiday in Thailand

AN IRISH WOMAN has died following a tragic accident in Thailand.

The woman, named locally as Louise Furey from Glenties in Co Donegal, had only arrived in the country on holiday last Wednesday. She was with her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old was based in Guernsey on the Channel Islands where she worked with children’s services.

It is understood she died after falling from a balcony at a resort in Koh Samui on Friday.

A full investigation has been launched by local police into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Louise is survived by her mother Breege, her brother Daniel and three sisters Celine, Annie and Rosaleen. Her father Patsy died less than two years ago following an illness.

Daniel and one of Louise’s sisters are understood to have travelled to Thailand to make arrangements for the return of her remains.

‘In total shock’

Louise grew up in the Ard Patrick estate in Glenties.

Chairman of the Glenties Community Group, Brian Carr, said the entire town is numb following the news of the tragedy.

“Louise moved to Guernsey a few years ago but was a frequent visitor home. You would see herself and her close school friends catching up on what had happened since they last met.

“There was about five or six of them in a very close gang of friends, of which some are also away from home.

“The town is numb and in total shock with such terrible news. Our thoughts and prayers are with Louise’s family at this time,” he said.