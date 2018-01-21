Family of missing Irishman fly to Austria to help search effort

THE SEARCH FOR a missing Irishman is continuing in Austria.

Ross Hanlon from Athboy in Co Meath was last seen in Vienna at 2am on Friday.

The 21-year-old had travelled to the city with college friends. He was last seen outside Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area.

Ross is described as being 5’9″ tall and of medium build. His family have issued an appeal for the public’s assistance in finding him. They have reported his disappearance to Austrian police.

It’s understood that Ross’ father, brother and girlfriend have travelled to Austria to help in the search. An online fundraising campaign has been launched to support the search effort.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to TheJournal.ie that it is providing consular assistance.