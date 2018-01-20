Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna

AN IRISHMAN HAS been missing in Austria since the early hours of yesterday morning.

Ross Hanlon, aged 21, from Athboy, Co Meath went missing in Vienna at 2am yesterday.

Ross Hanlon Source: Hanlon family via Facebook

He had travelled to the city with a number of college friends. He was last seen outside the Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrücke area at 2am yesterday.

Ross is described as being 5’9″ and of medium build.

His family has issued an appeal for the public’s assistance in finding him on social media. They have reported his disappearance to Austrian police.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie that they are aware of the case and they are providing consular assistance.