  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

11 dead and 46 injured as Turkish bus full of families bound for ski trip crashes into tree

The bus was making an overnight journey from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 9:32 AM
8 hours ago 7,002 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3807780
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been killed and 46 injured after a Turkish intercity bus taking families bound for a half-term skiing trip crashed into trees while travelling on a motorway, local officials said.

The bus, which was making an overnight journey from the capital Ankara to the western city of Bursa, crashed in the region of Eskisehir amid good road conditions, Eskisehir governor Ozdemir Cakacak was quoted as saying by the Dogan news agency.

The road was empty and neither wet nor frozen, Cakacak said, vowing that the causes would be made clear.

Dogan reported that the passengers on the bus were mainly families with their children who were going to Bursa to spend the upcoming half-term at the popular Uludag ski resort nearby.

The news agency did not say if any children were among those killed.

The two drivers, who were both lightly injured, have been detained and prosecutors launched an investigation, Dogan said.

Turkey has a dire road safety record with over a million accidents in 2016 and 7,300 people losing their lives, according to official statistics.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: US committee examining claim of Russian mafia money link to Trump’s Doonbeg golf course

More: Giant crowds expected at second anti-Trump Women’s March

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
55,919  43
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
40,205  2
3
'You are so sick': Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her
40,139  21
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
1,703  0
2
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
139  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
51  0
The42
1
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
32,145  32
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
31,344  12
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,193  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
15,246  5
2
14 of the quickest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their baby girl 'Chicago'
9,595  6
3
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
8,308  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie