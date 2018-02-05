  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm

The Dow Jones suffered its worst day in six years.

By Associated Press Monday 5 Feb 2018, 10:00 PM
6 hours ago 42,647 Views 84 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3835968

Source: CNN/YouTube

WALL STREET STOCKS endured a brutal Monday, with the Dow seeing one of its steepest ever one-day point drops, as the heady bullishness of early 2018 gave way to extreme volatility.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points as stocks took their worst loss in six and a half years.

Two days of steep losses have erased the market’s gains from the start of this year and ended a period of record-setting calm for stocks.

Banks fared the worst as bond yields and interest rates nosedived. Health care, technology and industrial companies all took outsize losses and energy companies sank with oil prices.

At its lowest ebb, the Dow was down 1,597 points from Friday’s close. That came during a 15-minute stretch where the 30-stock index lost 700 points and then gained them back.

Market pros have been predicting a pullback for some time, noting that declines of 10 percent or more are common during bull markets. There hasn’t been one in two years, and by many measures stocks had been looking expensive.

“It’s like a kid at a child’s party who, after an afternoon of cake and ice cream, eats one more cookie and that puts them over the edge,” said David Kelly, the chief global strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management.

Kelly said the signs of inflation and rising rates are not as bad as they looked, but after the market’s big gains in 2017 and early 2018, stocks were overdue for a drop.

The Dow finished down 1,175.21 points, or 4.6%, at 24,345.75.

“What you’re seeing is pretty uniform selling across the board,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities told AFP.

“We’re out of practice watching momentum going in the opposite direction.”

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, the benchmark most professional investors and many index funds use, skidded 113.19 points, or 4.1%, to 2,648.94.

Markets Return of Fear Specialist Meric Greenbaum works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: Richard Drew/PA Images

 

That was its biggest loss since August 2011, when investors were fearful about European government debt and the U.S. came close to breaching its debt ceiling.

The Nasdaq composite fell 273.42 points, or 3.8%, to 6,967.53.

The slump began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the US economy along with the market’s record-setting rally.

The stock market has been unusually calm for more than a year. The combination of economic growth in the US and other major economies, low interest rates, and support from central banks meant stocks could keep rising steadily without a lot of bumps along the way. Experts have been warning that that wouldn’t last forever.

As bad as today’s drop is, the market saw worse days during the financial crisis. The Dow’s 777-point plunge in September 2008 was equivalent to 7%, far bigger than today’s (4.6%) decline.

Stocks hadn’t suffered a 5% drop since the two days after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. They recovered those losses within days.

Read: 2017 was a record year for the number of start-ups in Ireland >

Read: Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be ‘unworkable’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (84)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
84,862  59
2
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
75,621  0
3
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
63,776  46
Fora
1
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
664  0
2
Michael O'Leary says Ryanair investors should expect a bumpy ride in the coming month
347  0
3
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
149  0
The42
1
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
31,720  54
2
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
25,521  4
3
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
18,793  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
12 ways Ireland reacted to Kylie Jenner giving birth
13,249  0
2
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
8,577  1
3
A kid that took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Superbowl halftime show is the newest meme
7,683  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from GardaÃ­ over alleged social media post
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
Gardaí receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
DUBLIN
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
Paul Simon to play his penultimate touring gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
IRELAND
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Epic 41 phases can deliver benefit beyond just a single win for Ireland
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
SINN FéIN
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
'Under pressure' to attend meetings, Kelly says he borrowed bolt cutters from gym to remove clamp
Ballymun Sinn Féin councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly says he has spoken to police after being filmed removing a clamp

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie