Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes

Gardaí at the scene of a collision on the M7 yesterday, where a person had to be airlifted to hospital as precaution

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED motorists to take extra caution on roads over the Easter weekend.

Met Éireann has said a hail and thunder risk will persist today and over the weekend.

Gardaí said they attended a number of collisions yesterday, including one on the M7 where a person had to be airlifted to hospital as a precaution. They warned that there may be treacherous driving conditions as a result of the weather.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said: “Hail showers pose significant risks to road users, particularly on motorways.

“Drivers on motorways need to be vigilant and ready to stop when and if necessary, and they need to be able to stop the vehicle safely in order to avoid collisions.

Hail showers have resulted in multi-vehicle crashes recently. Please drive to the conditions, reduce your speed and increase your braking distance.

If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips:

Reduce your speed without using your brakes

Use your headlights

Increase your braking distance

If necessary, warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights

Avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly

The Road Safety Authority has made the below video about what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road: