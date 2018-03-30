The weather for the Easter weekend is going to be wintry, blustery and frosty

THE DULL, RAINY weather is set to persist throughout the Easter weekend, with frosty conditions, hail and wind forecast over the coming days.

Although temperatures are to drop below zero later in the weekend, temperatures will remain rather cool today, ranging between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius, with north-easterly breezes.

Met Éireann says a hail and thunder risk will persist today, especially in the south this evening.

Tonight is to turn cold and frosty, with some long, clear spells. Temperatures will drop to as low as -1 degrees.

While there will be rain showers throughout the day tomorrow across the country, they will be lighter compared to recent days.

Met Éireann has warned that conditions look rather uncertain for the later stage of the Easter weekend, are temperatures continue to drop and a hail and thunder risk persists.

Saturday night is expected to be frosty with a possibility of some ice setting in later in the night, with lowest temperatures of -3 degrees.

It will be frosty to begin with on Easter Sunday morning, however, it will be dry with spells of sunshine overall.

Despite this, Met Éireann says cloud and rain spread into the southwest of Munster later in the afternoon and will gradually move up across the south of the Munster and the south of Leinster later in the evening.

Early indications suggest that a nearby area of low pressure will throw up bands of heavy and blustery rain, with a threat of some wintry falls.

The low pressure will continue to bring scattered heavy rain on Tuesday, with the risk of hail and thunder locally.