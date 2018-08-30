17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

A 17-YEAR-OLD male has been arrested following the seizure of cocaine worth €30,000 in Dublin this evening.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in the Drimnagh area of Dublin, gardaí searched a house.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered cocaine (subject to analysis) with a street value of €30,000.

A 17-year-old male was arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained at Sundrive Road Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.