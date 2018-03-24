  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Man (30s) charged with â‚¬1.4 million Dublin drugs seizure

A 26-year-old man appeared in court yesterday.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 3:41 PM
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/RollingNews.ie
A MAN WILL appear in court today charged in connection with a major drug seizure in Dublin.

The man in his 30s was arrested on Thursday before being charged today and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Two vehicles were intercepted by gardaÃ­ in the Ronanstown area at about 7.30pm on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs, Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

A quantity of cocaine was recovered and the two men were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Follow-up search operations took place in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas, resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The drugs have an estimated street value in excess of â‚¬1.4 million (subject to analysis).

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.Â 

