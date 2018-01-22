Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station

Updated 4.15pm

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after more than €70,000 worth of drugs, believed to be cocaine, were discovered at the headquarters of the Tipperary Fire Service in Nenagh.

The drugs were found at Nenagh Fire Station, Limerick Road on 17 January.

Tipperary Co Council stated an “unknown substance” was found “during a routine health and safety inspection in the Nenagh Fire Station”.

The matter was immediately reported to local gardaí, who arrested a man on 18 January in connection with the drugs probe. The man was later released without charge – a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tipperary County Council said it was “cooperating fully” with the Garda investigation.

In response to queries about the drugs seizure, Tipperary Co Council stated:

Gardaí said they believe the drugs to be cocaine, “pending analysis”.

According to other reliable sources, some or all of the drugs were discovered in a locker at the fire station.

A Garda spokesman stated: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of cocaine (analysis pending) with an estimated street value in excess of €70,000 at a premises on Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.”

The Council’s website states that the “fire service headquarters is based at Limerick Road, Nenagh” and that “these offices administer all items relating to the operational fire service, fire safety, building control, emergency planning and petroleum licensing”.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.