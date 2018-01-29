  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heroin and cannabis worth €310,000 seized in Tipperary

A man and a woman were arrested.

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Jan 2018, 6:39 PM
5 hours ago 16,326 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823098
File photo of an armed garda
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo of an armed garda
File photo of an armed garda
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEROIN AND CANNABIS worth over €300,000 has been seized in Co Tipperary.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí from the Cork City Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit in Cahir, stopped a van on the Dublin Road in Cashel on Saturday night.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, gardaí discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb (subject to analysis).

Arrests 

The two occupants of the van, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Yesterday, during a follow-up search of a house in Cashel, gardaí discovered heroin with an approximate street value of €280,000 (subject to analysis).

The woman was released today without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 7.30pm today.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read: Harris says earlier abortion referendum will cause less disruption to exams and holidays

Read: Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tonight's Dublin gig by pop band Erasure has been cancelled at the last minute
56,049  29
2
Man guilty of 'frenzied' murder of Irene White told gardaí he got 'small sum of money' for her killing
52,095  32
3
Fitness tracking app gives away location of secret US military bases
33,455  21
Fora
1
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
786  0
2
Two building giants battling over pyrite 'should make sure homeowners are paid first'
777  0
3
Poll: Should older people pay higher taxes to support young workers?
358  0
The42
1
'There's a retirement cut-off age and I'll be reaching that next year': Lyster confirms Sunday Game departure
26,866  37
2
A return to Kerry colours after 3 years and a minor attacking star shining at senior level
26,075  17
3
'I just think he's a flat-out winger': Experience keeps Kearney unfazed by meteoric Larmour rise
19,448  42
DailyEdge.ie
1
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
17,892  106
2
The mortifying bathroom selfie Jamie Dornan spoke about on Graham Norton has been found
10,563  4
3
11 moments you might have missed from this year's Grammys
8,984  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
Heroin and cannabis worth €310,000 seized in Tipperary
Policing Authority to question garda commissioner about missing homicide figures
DUBLIN
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
Three men charged over Dublin pharmacy armed robbery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie