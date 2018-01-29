Heroin and cannabis worth €310,000 seized in Tipperary

HEROIN AND CANNABIS worth over €300,000 has been seized in Co Tipperary.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí from the Cork City Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit in Cahir, stopped a van on the Dublin Road in Cashel on Saturday night.

During the course of the search of the vehicle, gardaí discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb (subject to analysis).

Arrests

The two occupants of the van, a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Yesterday, during a follow-up search of a house in Cashel, gardaí discovered heroin with an approximate street value of €280,000 (subject to analysis).

The woman was released today without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 7.30pm today.

