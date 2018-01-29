Cabinet to hold special meeting to outline plans for abortion referendum

Updated 11am

THE CABINET WILL meet today to set out the details of a referendum on Ireland’s abortion laws.

The government previously made a commitment to hold a referendum in early summer and the meeting will discuss the wording and date of the long-expected vote.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who revealed over the weekend that he will campaign to liberalise abortion laws, is expected to set out his stance in detail after the meeting.

Late last year the all-party Oireachtas committee recommended that the Eighth Amendment should be repealed.

The amendment grants the equal right to life of the mother and the unborn child – effectively restricting abortion to very limited circumstances.

The committee proposed that terminations without restriction should be allowed for up to 12 weeks.

Nine cabinet members have indicated they are in favour of following the recommendation of the committee however the position of several ministers, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney, remains unclear.

Coveney tweeted that he will outline his views after the meeting, saying it is important that the government finalises its approach first.

Happy to speak publicly about my views on abortion referendum after Cabinet meeting this evening - it's important that Govt finalises approach first. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 29, 2018 Source: Simon Coveney /Twitter

The Taoiseach has said that the Cabinet will adopt a collective position on the issue.

In the latest Irish Times/MRBI opinion poll the majority of voters say they will back the repeal of the Eighth Amendment and support the introduction of abortion on request up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

The poll shows that the repeal side has an almost two to one lead over those who wish to keep the Eighth.

The referendum’s wording is due to be formally published in March.