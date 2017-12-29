Number of Irish flights delayed as UK hit by snow and icy conditions

A NUMBER OF flights to the UK from Ireland have been delayed due to bad weather across the Irish Sea.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Airport warned prospective travellers to check their flight information with their airline to see if they are affected.

Parts of Great Britain are experiencing heavy snow and high winds leading to the delays.

A tweet from the Dublin Airport account read: “Small number of delays & cancellations @DublinAirport due to bad weather at some UK airports. Check latest flight info with your airline.”

Glasgow Airport suspended flights due to a large volume of snow which had built up on the runway. This is having a knock-on effect for people travelling to Scotland from Ireland.