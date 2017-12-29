  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Massive fire kills 14 people in Mumbai restaurant

Police said they were investigating the cause of the fire.

By AFP Friday 29 Dec 2017, 8:23 AM
7 hours ago 5,922 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3772743

India Building Fire Police officers examines the charred restaurant. Source: PA Images

AT LEAST 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai earlier this morning, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.

Many of the victims were young women who were attending a birthday party on the rooftop when the fire broke out. Doctors said they died of asphyxiation, apparently as they tried to flee the burning building.

Local media reported that a false ceiling had collapsed in the four-storey building in the Indian financial capital, trapping people inside as they tried to escape.

The fire was extinguished in the early hours but an AFP reporter at the scene said the rooftop where the party was taking place had been gutted.

“Fourteen people have succumbed to their injuries and remaining victims have been discharged from the KEM hospital. Most of the deaths were due to asphyxiation,” Avinash Supe, dean of local KEM hospital told AFP.

Case filed

Police said they were investigating the cause of the fire, and had filed a preliminary case against the restaurant’s owners.

Eleven of the victims were female partygoers, according to authorities.

Television footage of the latest disaster showed fire engines and emergency teams rushing to the scene as the building was being consumed by flames and dark plumes of smoke rose into the night sky.

India Building Fire Fire fighters outside the blaze. Source: PA Images

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “anguished by the fire in Mumbai”.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly,” he said.

Firefighter Sanjay Hiwarle told reporters the blaze was brought under control during the night and a “cooling operation” was under way.

Earlier this month a fire swept through a sweet shop in Mumbai, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.

In September, a gas cylinder exploded in an unfinished building in Mumbai killing six people.

© – AFP 2017

Read: At least 12 people, including one-year-old baby, killed in New York apartment fire >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
98,669  104
2
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
48,103  13
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
42,397  64
Fora
1
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
2,742  0
2
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
529  0
3
'Airports are big, fat, dumb b****rds': The standout Irish business quotes of the year
279  0
The42
1
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
61,676  40
2
"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"
30,467  4
3
How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport's most infamous scandals
24,358  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
11,006  5
2
31 excellent memes that took over 2017
7,816  0
3
12 comfortingly grand rom-coms you can zone out with
4,782  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach fails to rule out Frances Fitzgerald as a presidential candidate
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie