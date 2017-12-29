  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 12 people, including four children, killed in New York apartment fire

About 170 firefighters rescued a dozen people from the building.

By Associated Press Friday 29 Dec 2017, 7:14 AM
8 hours ago 16,920 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3772689

Updated at 2.27pm

NEW YORK CITY’S deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, city officials said, killing 12 people — including four children — and sending other residents scrambling outside into the cold and down fire escapes to safety.

Those who died included girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and a boy whose age was not given. Other people were still fighting for their lives, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN. He said first responders saved at least 12 lives.

He warned previously that “we may lose others”, fearing the death toll could rise.

Bronx Fire New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference Source: Frank Franklin II via PA Images

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire “historic in its magnitude” because of the number of lives lost:

Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives.

Excluding the 9/11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7 pm local time (midnight Irish time) and quickly tore through the roughly century-old structure near the Bronx Zoo.

Some tenants of the building, a mix of native New Yorkers and Latino and African immigrants, climbed down fire escapes. But the flames moved so fast that many never made it out of their apartments.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

About 170 firefighters worked in bone-chilling cold to rescue about a dozen people from the building. Water sprayed from hoses froze on the street.

Bronx Fire Firefighters respond to a deadly fire Source: Frank Franklin II via PA Images

Thierno Diallo, 59, a security guard originally from Conakry, Guinea, who lives in a ground floor apartment said he was asleep when he heard banging on the door. It took him a moment to realise what was happening.

Only when I heard people screaming, ‘There’s a fire in the building!’ I heard somebody, ‘Oh! Fire! Fire! Fire!’

He ran out in his bathrobe, jacket and sandals.

Kenneth Kodua, 37, said he left his apartment to get food, leaving his roommate behind, and came back to find people fleeing in a panic.

Hours later, he was still trying to find out whether his roommate escaped.

“I tried calling her. I tried calling. No answer,” he said, still clutching his bag of uneaten food. His phone was dead.

Many questions remained in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, including how the fire spread so quickly in a brick building built after catastrophic fires at the turn of the 20th century ushered in an era of tougher enforcement of fire codes.

Bronx Fire Firefighters respond to a building fire Source: Frank Franklin II via PA Images

The building had more than 20 units. It was not new enough that it was required to have modern-day fireproofing, like sprinkler systems and interior steel construction.

Neighborhood resident Robert Gonzalez said a friend who lives in the building was able to get out via the fire escape as another resident fled with five children.

“When I got here, she was crying,” Gonzalez said.

Other witnesses described seeing burned bodies being carried away on stretchers and young girls who had escaped the building standing barefoot outside with no coats.

Windows on some upper floors were smashed and blackened. Displaced residents wrapped in Red Cross blankets were staying warm on city buses, brought in to provide heat.

Twum Bredu, 61, arrived in the neighborhood looking for his brother, who had been staying with a family in the building. The family, a husband and wife and four children, got out. But there was no word yet about his brother.

“I’ve been calling his phone, it’s ringing, but nobody picks up,” Bredu said. “He was in his room, and we don’t know what happened.”

The death toll surpassed the 10 who died, including nine children, in a four-story home in another part of the Bronx in 2007. That blaze had been sparked by a space heater.

Originally published 7.14am

Read: Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
98,669  104
2
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
48,103  13
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
42,397  64
Fora
1
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
2,742  0
2
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
529  0
3
'Airports are big, fat, dumb b****rds': The standout Irish business quotes of the year
279  0
The42
1
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
61,676  40
2
"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"
30,467  4
3
How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport's most infamous scandals
24,358  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
11,006  5
2
31 excellent memes that took over 2017
7,816  0
3
12 comfortingly grand rom-coms you can zone out with
4,782  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach fails to rule out Frances Fitzgerald as a presidential candidate
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie