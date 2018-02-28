No Bus Éireann or Dublin Bus services tomorrow in Leinster and Munster

ALL BUS SERVICES have been cancelled for Leinster and Munster tomorrow as the country deals with ongoing severe weather conditions.

The cancellation affects Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann services.

Bus services in the capital have been operating today with some delays but the expected worsening conditions means the decision has been taken to suspend services tomorrow.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group.

Schools are also set to close in areas covered by tomorrow’s ‘status red’ warning – which covers Leinster and Munster and stays in place until Friday at noon.

Luas and Irish Rail services will be operating but at a “constrained service”, finishing between 12pm and 2pm.

Met Éireann has issued a red alert snow-ice warning for Munster and Leinster, warning that ‘blizzard-like’ conditions are expected.

“Our services are primarily operating on main roads only due to poor road conditions,” Dublin Bus said in its latest update.

“Customers should be aware that services may also experience delays.”

Bus Éireann said there were “major disruptions across the country due to deteriorating weather conditions”.

You can get the latest on the weather situation here at our Liveblog.

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy