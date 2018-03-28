  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift

The plan proposes building a 100-room hotel with a restaurant and three retail units.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 6:00 AM
13 minutes ago 531 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3926140
Image: Killian Woods/Fora
Image: Killian Woods/Fora

A LONG VACANT Dublin building may finally get a facelift after a planning application was submitted for 41-46 South Great George’s Street.

The plan, submitted by Grosam Properties Limited, proposes building a hotel on the site of what was the Dockrell’s hardware store until the 80s and an outlet shoe shop until the early 90s.

In total, the retail unit of the building has been vacant since at least the early 1990s. An Indian restaurant operated in the end of the building until 2015.

The Grosam plan proposes building a 100-room hotel with a restaurant and three retail units.

The site has been on the vacant property register and in 2016 was resecured by the Dublin City Architects.

According to the planning application:

“The development will consist of the following: Retention of the brick facade to South Great George’s Street and part of the Lower Stephen Street facade and demolition of the existing 3-4 storey over basement structure (c.3,716 sq.m).

“Construction of a five-storey over single basement structure to include retained facade. The building will comprise a 100 bedroom hotel, a restaurant and three retail units.”

The plan would include a hotel restaurant, an ESB substation and bicycle storage as well as a new window on the first floor facing on to George’s Street.

It is not the first plan for the site. Planning permission was granted for a six-storey retail space in 2006 and a similar plan was approved in 2016. In 2015, the Irish Times reported that the building had been sold for €7 million.

Local Fine Gael councillor Kieran Binchy says the plan would be “great to see”.

“I’d love to see something happen with that building. While you don’t want too many restaurants in one area, George’s Street is a great place.”

Read: Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Having seen how much my wife went through, it felt so wrong to be heading out the door'
88,459  54
2
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
79,751  23
3
It turns out you WON'T need a PSC to apply for your driving licence after all
62,172  66
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,573  0
2
The Irish 'Airbnb for car parking' has just bought a Belgian rival
817  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
274  0
The42
1
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
33,313  16
2
Kerr questions O'Neill's 'extraordinary' approach to team announcements
24,087  39
3
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
23,879  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
12,896  5
2
Kim Kardashian has given an explanation for her latest 'photoshopped' Instagram... It's The Dredge
7,991  0
3
Here's what someone served at a Simpsons-themed dinner party
5,189  10

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
A three-bed semi-detached house now costs an average of €229,111
RUSSIA
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie