Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
DublinBikes is getting four new stations around the city today

The stations are located in Smithfield and in the vicinity of the Grangegorman campus.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 2:53 PM
10 minutes ago 571 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3926361
Image: Nancy Pineda via RollingNews.ie
Image: Nancy Pineda via RollingNews.ie

DUBLINBIKES, THE SYSTEM of shared short-term bike hires in the capital, has opened its newest station in Smithfield, with three more set to open later today.

The scheme is set to see a total of 15 new stations opening up around the city over the coming months.

The expansion of the scheme will increase the number of Dublinbikes stations in the city to 116, up from 101, and the number of bikes to 1,600, up from 1,500.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha today officially opened the Dublin’s newest Dublinbikes station in George’s Lane, Smithfield, Dublin 7.

In addition to George’s Lane, bikes will also be available to annual members and short-term subscribers from 3.30pm today in the vicinity of the Grangegorman campus with three stations opening around Grangegorman Lower.

These stations are located at St Brendan’s Way (South), the Clock Tower, and Ivy Avenue (North).

Once all opened, the 15 new stations will be located in the following areas:

  • George’s Lane, Smithfield
  • Grangegorman Lower (South) at St. Brendan’s Way Entrance
  • Grangegorman Lower (Central) at Clock Tower
  • Grangegorman Lower (North) at DIT Ivy Avenue Entrance
  • Rathdown Road
  • Charleville Road
  • Avondale Road
  • Western Way (Broadstone)
  • Phibsborough Road
  • Mountjoy Square East
  • North Circular Road (O’Connell’s)
  • Merrion Square South
  • Wilton Terrace (Park)
  • Killarney Street
  • Buckingham Street Lower

“The locations chosen, with their proximity to the city centre, make them ideal,” Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said, speaking of the opening of the new station.

“What’s more, the inclusion of three stations at Grangegorman will provide excellent alternative transport for the thousands of students attending at DIT. I commend everyone for their work in the further roll-out of the scheme,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

