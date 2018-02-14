  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The DUP party has collapsed power-sharing talks in Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin says

Sinn Féin says a deal was in place but the DUP has not followed through.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 6:45 PM
3 hours ago 29,928 Views 257 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3851980
DUP leader Arlene Foster
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
DUP leader Arlene Foster
DUP leader Arlene Foster
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

Updated at 6.45pm

SINN FÉIN’S leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has said that the DUP collapsed the talks on forming a government in Northern Ireland.

Earlier today, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that the talks failed on the issue of the Irish language.

Foster said that she “respects the Irish language” but that her party cannot agree to a standalone Irish Language Act, as is sought by Sinn Féin.

Her statement was contradicted by Sinn Féin which said that an agreement had been reached but the DUP has not followed through on its commitment.

Sinn Féin wants legislation which proposes protection of Irish as a minority language, a similar standing that the Welsh language has in Wales.

It proposes giving the Irish language an official status, enables public bodies to provide a baseline level of interactions in Irish and legislating for Irish place names on road signs.

The DUP has said that any legislation must be expanded to be a more wider-ranging piece of law that would include protection for not just Irish language speakers, but Scottish Gaelic speakers and other Protestant cultures in Northern Ireland.

The issue has proven to be the main sticking point in over a year of negotiations but in the past week, it had been thought that progress has been made.

In a statement released earlier today, Foster said that no deal is possible and that the British government should take over direct rule once more in Northern Ireland.

“I have made it consistently clear that unionists will not countenance a stand-alone or free-standing Irish Language Act.  Sinn Fein’s insistence on a stand-alone Irish Language Act means that we have reached an impasse,” Foster said.

After the Assembly election, I embarked on an engagement exercise with those who love and cherish the Irish language.  I respect the Irish language and those who speak it but in a shared society this cannot be a one-way street.  Respect for the unionist and British identity has not been reciprocated.

“In our view, there is no current prospect of these discussions leading to an Executive being formed.”

“It is now incumbent upon Her Majesty’s Government to set a budget and start making policy decisions about our schools, hospitals and infrastructure.  Important decisions impacting on everyone in Northern Ireland have been sitting in limbo for too long,” Foster added.

Stormont powersharing talks Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

But in response to Foster’s statement, Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill said that her party had a deal with the DUP over the past couple of days but that Foster’s party is not following through on the agreement.

O’Neill said the agreement covered a range of issues including language rights, marriage rights and legacy inquests.

In a statement this evening, O’Neill said that Sinn Féin has, over the past 13 months, worked to restore the Executive “on the basis of respect, integrity and equality for all sections of society”.

“When this latest round of talks was announced in January, I said a short, sharp and focused negotiation was required to resolve the outstanding issues of rights and equality available everywhere else in the islands,” O’Neill said this evening.

“Sinn Féin engaged, we worked in good faith, we stretched ourselves. We had reached an accommodation with the leadership of the DUP,” she said.

The DUP failed to close the deal. They have no collapsed this process. These issues are not going away.

Sinn Féin is now in contact with both the Irish and UK governments and will set out its considered position tomorrow, according to O’Neill.

“Whether it’s today, tomorrow, one month, six months down the line, these issues have to be resolved if we want the executive restored,” she told reports in Stormont this evening.

I am 100% crystal clear that we had an accommodation with the DUP across all the range of issues, we had a way forward on these issues. I think quite rightly there was a lot of expectation on this over the course of the past few days.

‘Very disappointing’ 

The collapse of the talks comes just two days after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister both travelled to Northern Ireland as hopes of a breakthrough grew.

Speaking tonight, Varadkar said: “I very much regret the statement from the DUP. Power-sharing and working together are the only way forward for Northern Ireland. The Tánaiste and the Secretary of State are in close contact and we will continue to confer with the British government about the next steps.”

Speaking on Monday, May had said there is a “basis for an agreement” at Stormont and that a Northern Ireland Executive could be “up and running very soon”.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said this evening that the DUP’s announcement was “very disappointing”.

“As co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, the UK and Irish governments have an obligation to uphold and protect the letter and spirit of that Agreement. We will need to reflect in the coming days on how best to do that,” Coveney said.

Reacting to the collapse of the talks, the Alliance Party said that it was: “A sad day for the peace process and wider Northern Ireland after the DUP appeared to pull the plug on the talks.”

“We were concerned as long ago as last June the two largest parties were not willing to make the compromises necessary to get devolution up and running again. Despite our best efforts to facilitate those accommodations, it appears there has been no movement since then on behalf of either the DUP or Sinn Fein, nor a willingness from them to close the gaps.,” Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA said this evening.

It is now incumbent on the British and Irish Governments to come up with a way forward, because Northern Ireland has to be governed but a switch to direct rule does nothing but aid the DUP.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Read: DUP will not sign off on stand-alone Irish Language Act, Arlene Foster says >

Read: Theresa May says there is ‘basis for agreement’ to get Stormont ‘up and running very soon’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (257)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Elk dies after leaping at low flying helicopter
72,413  33
2
Two Irish men are wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man
48,577  6
3
Wrap up warm... Heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h to hit the country
44,214  34
Fora
1
Irish house prices have soared again and people's wages can't keep up
1,437  0
2
Fallon & Byrne is opening a fancy new food hall in Dundrum Town Centre
481  0
3
Two brothers building apartments on Bray's seafront have shared a multimillion-euro payday
324  0
The42
1
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors
33,832  25
2
'I’m just taking the year out, chilling and concentrating on training'
26,174  16
3
Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge after thriller in Turin
23,663  50
DailyEdge.ie
1
Leo Varadkar posted a photo of the pancake he ate yesterday and people have a lot to say about it
12,543  1
2
Pick a glass of wine, and we'll give you a Netflix rom-com to watch on Valentine's Day
8,374  0
3
Jess and Dom from Love Island got married in swimsuits on Good Morning Britain
7,367  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Journalists ordered to leave courtroom in trial of Palestinian teenager accused of hitting two Israeli soldiers
Israel's PM vows further action after 'serious blows' to Iran and Syria following airstrikes
CRASH
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
GARDAí
Hundreds of gardaÃ­ turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
DUBLIN
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
'Better BBQ than Hong Kong': The insider's guide to finding fantastic Chinese food in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie