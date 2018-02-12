Varadkar to meet Theresa May in Belfast today ahead of last-chance Stormont talks

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will travel to Belfast today for a last-minute meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the progression of negotiations to form an Executive in Northern Ireland.

The DUP and Sinn Féin have been engaged in negotiations to try to agree on the issues that forced the power-sharing executive at Stormont to collapse over a year ago.

Following the appointment of Karen Bradley as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, talks began again over two weeks ago. If this round of talks fail, as previous ones have, it’s possible that Westminster will return to direct rule; already it has had to pass budget measures at the end of last year to ensure public services are funded.

Although the topics around which the two parties are discussing remains secret, the central stumbling block is understood to be Sinn Féin’s demand for a standalone Irish Language Act, as well as the cash-for-ash scandal, and the achieving marriage equality.

Late last night, a spokesperson for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would ”use his visit to encourage the parties to reach an agreement” so that functioning institutions in Northern Ireland can commence work again.

The government has consistently said that the restoration of the institutions is essential in the context of full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, and that it will continue to work very closely with the British government to support the Northern parties to achieve this outcome.

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister said that May would take part “in a series of meetings with political parties at Stormont House” and “encourage them to reach a resolution for the benefit of all the people of Northern Ireland”.

She is expected to say to the parties that she believes progress has been made in recent days, and also remind the parties of the many pressing issues facing Northern Ireland.

She will also confirm that the UK government “remains ready” to introduce legislation to enable the re-establishment of an Executive as soon as possible following an agreement.

Speaking to The Week In Politics yesterday, Sinn Féin’s new president Mary Lou McDonald said that she was willing “to do business” with the DUP, but said that it was necessary for “some people to realise that were in 2018″.

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said there has to be “give and take” in the Stormont negotiations at the party’s Ard Fheis this weekend.

“There is no doubt that progress has been made, but there are outstanding issues which remain unresolved,” she said, adding that talks were due to conclude this week.

Gerry Adams himself said that it was too close to call whether this round of talks would be successful.

“It would be wrong to call it either way. There are still gaps. I would like to see it up and running again for the sake of the people,” he said.