  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can't find yourself on the checktheregister.ie? Don't worry, it's highly likely you're still able to vote

People have been having issues finding out if they’re still registered, but it’s unlikely to be because they’ve been de-registered to vote.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,754 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3963973
Image: checktheregister.ie
Image: checktheregister.ie

AS THE EIGHTH Amendment referendum draws closer, a number of people have been concerned about not being able to find themselves on checktheregister.ie.

The website is a service provided by local authorities so people can check their entries on the Electoral Register online.

As TheJournal.ie confirmed earlier this week, it is not possible for voters to be removed from the register over the phone by others, but people have still reported not being able to find themselves on the register online, despite having voted before.

For a variety of reasons, people have been unable to find their details on the register when typing in their details.

Amnesty’s Colm O’Gorman was one who took to Twitter about not being able to find his details on the register, and this generated numerous responses from people who had found themselves with similar problems.

People have also brought their concerns to local representatives, with Sinn Féin TD for Limerick Maurice Quinlivan saying that a number of constituents had been in contact over the issue.

Details are crucial

Information is provided to checktheregister.ie - which is run by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government – by local authorities.

Based on their location in the country, people have been having issues finding themselves on the register with inputting eircodes working for some, but not others.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Department said it is not possible to remove a third party from the register in advance of the referendum, and that “many of the doubts being cast online are unfounded”.

Similarly, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council told TheJournal.ie that a large majority of people registered by 15 February this year will remain so until the referendum, unless it’s in the case that a person has died or sends a written request in to have themselves removed.

“The onus is on the elector to check their status and that their details are correct when the draft register is published each year,” the spokesperson said.

But, in many cases, people have found difficulty confirming that status either through their name or the address they provide.

The instances of this vary based on local authorities.

Following up with the Department again, a spokesperson told us that there are a few reasons why people might not be able to find themselves on the online register.

The spokesperson said: “The checktheregister.ie website requires a certain amount of precision when people are checking their details.

Therefore people need to be accurate in entering their details so fadas, apostrophes and other punctuation is important.

They added that if anyone had any doubts over whether or not they were on the register, they “should contact their local authorities directly”.

So if, for whatever reason, you cannot find yourself on checktheregister.ie, the department advises to ring your local authority. Once you are put through to the appropriate section, they will be able to tell you if you are registered to vote.

‘Highest degree of accuracy’

Responding to a query from TheJournal.ie, South Dublin County Council said that local authorities work to “ensure the highest degree of accuracy” in the register and that it would be unlikely for someone to disappear from the register entirely.

And, if someone does happen to be deleted from the register in error, local authorities act to rectify the error immediately.

A spokesperson said: “Another reason for deleting a person is when an RFA form (to be included on the Register of Electors) is submitted with names and an address of all occupants in the household and on examining the database it is noted that another person not included on the form is currently registered at that address, they are deleted.

Every effort is made to ensure each person eligible to vote can vote. There are provisions in place where a person is deleted in error to be re-registered and publicity campaigns advising people to check the register to make sure they are registered. We also use the online deps systems to delete those people who have passed away.

So, if you have registered before, it’s highly likely that you’re still on the register.

If you can’t find yourself using the online site, the best way to know for sure is to ring your local authority who can verify for you if are you on it.

And, if for any reason your are not registered to vote, you still have time. The deadline to register to vote in next month’s referendum is 8 May.

With reporting from Paul Hosford

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
You can now get the weather exactly where you are with Met Éireann's new website and app
101,444  51
2
Woman dies after being left hanging half outside plane after its engine blew
81,172  34
3
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
60,032  0
Fora
1
Dublin Airport plans a retail rejig with more fashion at Terminal 1
336  0
2
Months after launching its first spot, WeWork is opening another Dublin co-working space
188  0
3
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has dumped plans for a major UK retail tie-up
118  0
The42
1
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
44,355  22
2
Young Irish defender forced to retire just eight months after captaining Hull City
43,599  12
3
All Blacks speak out against Israel Folau's homophobic comments
30,136  136
DailyEdge
1
A Wexford fashion designer used the window of Selfridges in London to protest the 8th amendment
10,571  6
2
Zayn Malik has been dropped by his manager because apparently he's a mare to work with
9,069  3
3
So, Victoria Beckham's birthday cake was literally just a melon and some strawberries
7,535  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
Man convicted of orally raping woman who fell asleep when he gave her a lift home
Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about giving women quaaludes before sex
Dublin man jailed for 18 months for unprovoked beer bottle attack on Afghan cyclists
DRUGS
Drug dealer caught after being spotted leaving boxes of cocaine at telephone pole
Drug dealer caught after being spotted leaving boxes of cocaine at telephone pole
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Steroids and erectile dysfunction pills: One million doses of illegal medication seized last year
GARDAí
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Man arrested over death of Romanian man (49) found injured in Tallaght park
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January
22-year-old woman sustains serious injuries after being hit by a car in Swords
DUBLIN
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
Teenage girl missing from Dublin since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie