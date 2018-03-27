'We can lay our beautiful wee angel to rest': Funeral arrangements made for teen Elisha Gault

THE MOTHER OF Elisha Gault has announced the details of her daughter’s funeral.

The 14-year-old was found dead in the River Suir in Tipperary on Sunday evening. The teenager had gone missing from Carrick-on-Suir on 17 March, and extensive searches were conducted to try to find the teenager.

Sharing the details of Elisha’s funeral on Facebook, Grainne Gault said: “It is with great sadness that I find myself in the worst position in my life as I announce the arrangements of my baby girl.”

She thanked extended family and friends for the support her family has received over the past few weeks, and also expressed gratitude to the Civil Defence, River Rescue teams, Waterford gardaí and everyone else who helped in the search for Elisha.

“From the bottom of our hearts, getting our baby back was the greatest gift you could have given us, so we can lay our beautiful wee angel to rest,” Grainne Gault said.

Elisha will repose at her residence from noon tomorrow, before removal on Thursday morning to a church in Piltown for funeral mass.

Her mother added: “We will carry our baby girl; I carried her into the world and I will carry her out again.

We will make our way up to Dillon Bridge where we will take a moment to pause and reflect and anyone who likes can throw a white flower off the bridge in the river.

She closed her message by extending a welcome to anyone affected by Elisha’s story to come to allow “the presence of Elisha, our wee egg, to be felt in the most positive way possible”.