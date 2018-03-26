'My beautiful funny intelligent baby': Family in mourning after body of 14-year-old Elisha Gault discovered

SYMPATHIES HAVE BEEN expressed with the family of a young girl whose body was discovered yesterday following an extensive search for her over the past eight days.

The body of Elisha Gault was found in the River Suir in Tipperary. The teenager had gone missing from Carrick-on-Suir on 17 March.

A widespread search had been carried out for Elisha, with gardaí and her family issuing a number of public appeals.

“My beautiful funny intelligent baby,” Elisha’s mother Grainne’s posted on Facebook this morning alongside a picture of her daughter.

Grainne had posted regular updates on the search over the past week.

Posting yesterday morning, Grainne said that family were “broken hearted” while searching and thanked people for their help in trying to find her.

Members of the public and friends used Facebook to express sympathy and their condolences with the family for their loss.

Gardaí confirmed late yesterday evening that Elisha’s body had been discovered.

“The body of Elisha was discovered this evening and has been taken to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Gardaí thanked all the volunteers and search and rescue agencies involved in the search.

If you need to talk, please contact: