'Shock' in Carlow as minister wishes 'speedy recovery' to family in M9 crash

MESSAGES OF SUPPORT have been shared for members of the same family injured in a crash on the M9 in Co Kildare on Sunday.

Five teenage boys were killed after the BMW they were travelling in, which was being driven the wrong direction on the motorway, collided with the family’s Hyundai.

Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, younger sister Ellie Hendricken, who is in her 20s, and her nephew, aged seven, were taken to hospital and are in conditions ranging from serious to critical.

It’s understood the family were travelling to Dublin Airport to attend a wedding in the UK.

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Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said today that Fianna Fáil TD and Junior Minister for Carlow–Kilkenny has given him an update on the family.

“These people are in a serious condition, and I just want to extend my best wishes to them and wish them a speedy recovery,” O’Callaghan told reporters today.

Local Fine Gael councillor Paul Doogue described the situation as “absolutely devastating”.

Speaking to The Journal, Doogue said: ”It shocks the whole country. It could have been you, it could have been me, heading off to Dublin Airport, going on the right side, doing the right thing, then it’s all in a mess.”

The councillor said the people of Carlow are in “total shock”.

“It’s terrible. I actually can’t get over it.”