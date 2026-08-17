Jim Shannon PA
Strangford

DUP MP Jim Shannon to face criminal proceedings over alleged assault of woman

The case was mentioned on Monday at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court.
5.10pm, 17 Aug 2026
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DUP MP JIM Shannon is facing court proceedings over a charge of assaulting a woman.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on 1 October 2023.

The case was mentioned on Monday at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court.

Strangford MP Shannon (71), with an address at the DUP office in Frances Street in the town, did not attend the hearing.

The case was adjourned until 1 September.

Speaking to the media in Belfast, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said his party “became aware of this issue over two years ago”.

“From a party perspective, whilst we commenced internal proceedings, we suspended them once we were aware that the courts were now involved,” he said.

“It is a matter that is going to have to be determined by the courts, and from that perspective I am not going to either prejudge or add any further detail at the moment.”

Shannon has been the party’s MP for Strangford since 2010.

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