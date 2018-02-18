  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Actress Emma Watson donates £1 million to kickstart new anti-sexual harassment campaign

The fund was announced in an open letter supporting the Time’s Up movement, signed by 200 women.

By AFP Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 12:28 PM
12 hours ago 16,267 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3858502
Image: Matt Crossick via PA Images
Image: Matt Crossick via PA Images

ACTRESS AND ACTIVIST Emma Watson has donated £1 million to kickstart a new British fund to help women facing harassment and abuse at work, launched ahead of today’s Baftas and backed by hundreds of female entertainment stars.

The justice and equality fund was announced in an open letter supporting the US Time’s Up movement, signed by around 200 women, including actresses Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Keira Knightley and Saoirse Ronan.

The letter is addressed to “dear sisters” – as was a similar missive signed by Hollywood stars last month – and calls for an international movement to stamp out a culture of abuse exposed by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The fundraising page for the new fund shows Watson, who won fame in the Harry Potter films and is now a UN Women goodwill ambassador, made the opening £1 million (€1.13 million) donation.

Knightley and British actor Tom Hiddleston have both given £10,000 to the fund, which will be used to set up a network of advice, support and advocacy projects to tackle abuse across all sectors of work.

It follows a legal aid fund set up by A-list stars in the United States to help both women and men abused at work.

“In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable, awkward part of being a girl or a woman,” the letter published in The Observer newspaper says.

In 2018, we seem to have woken up in a world ripe for change. If we truly embrace this moment, a line in the sand will turn to stone.

‘Imbalance of power’

The letter was published ahead of the British Academy Film Awards tonight, when stars are expected to repeat the protest staged at last month’s Golden Globes awards and wear black in a show of solidarity with victims.

Some are also expected to bring activists with them to highlight their work.

“As we approach the Baftas, our industry’s time for celebration and acknowledgement, we hope we can celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity and unity across borders by coming together and making this movement international,” the letter says.

It emphasises that revelations about abuse in Hollywood have now spread across the world, saying the movement is about more than just the entertainment industry.

It highlights problems in Britain such as the gender pay gap and changes to work that often make it more insecure.

“This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power,” the letter states.

Around 160 activists and academics have signed a sister letter pledging support for the new fund, which will be administered by the organisation Rosa.

The signatories thank the high-profile stars for helping “push issues such as sexual harassment and rape into the public consciousness in an unprecedented way”.

“We believe that this is a moment in time when we can harness our collective energies to dismantle the wall of silence that surrounds violence against women and girls,” they say.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement ‘hasn’t gone far enough’

More: Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie