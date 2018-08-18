This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market

Traders in the iconic marketplace have complained that snap-happy visitors are hurting business.

By Fora Staff Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 4:00 PM
Aug 12th 2018, 4:01 PM 10,775 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4186044

THE MANAGER OF Cork’s English Market has said that tourists need to be better “educated” about the centuries-old marketplace following complaints of overcrowding from traders.

The famous ‘raw food market’, which recently celebrated its 230th anniversary, is home to 47 traders, many of whose businesses have sold goods like meat, vegetables and pastries for generations.

In a recent interview with the Evening Echo newspaper, butcher Michael Bresnan – whose great-grandfather started Bresnan’s Family Butchers in 1898, making it the market’s oldest remaining occupant – suggested that large tour groups are “suffocating” day-to-day trade in the market.

Bresnan said groups block the market’s aisles by taking photographs and hinder customers who regularly shop there.

Aramark Property’s Orla Lannin, who manages the English Market on behalf of Cork City Council, told Fora that she has been aware of the issue of overcrowding for at least two years.

Footfall figures for the market aren’t recorded, but anecdotally, the number of visitors has increased year-on-year since 2011 when Queen Elizabeth visited as part of an official tour of Ireland.

At certain times in recent years, four to five buses carrying as many as 60 tourists each would show up at any one time, Lannin said, which created “a bit of a negative vibe” in the market because customers had trouble accessing counters.

“I’ve been speaking with tour guides and tour companies and trying to get them to educate the groups coming in,” she said.

The property manager said new rules were introduced in March of last year requiring large groups to register in advance of a visit.

They are only permitted to travel through the narrow marketplace in smaller groups of eight people at any one time, and they are encouraged to visit during off-peak hours.

Royal visit to Ireland day 4 Source: Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

Despite the recent complaints from traders, Lannin insists that the system is “working out well”, albeit with some teething problems. She said some groups do try to “pull a fast one” and enter the market without notifying management in advance.

“Of course they’re welcome, but there are protocols in place because if it continues down that line, we probably wouldn’t have a market in three years’ time,” she said.

Lannin – who has a background in hotel management – suggested the issue will be resolved over time by drilling tour guides on the English Market’s ethos that it is a place of trade and not necessarily a tourist attraction.

“It really is about educating (tourists). I think groups come in here and they’re not told in advance that this is a working market,” she said.

“People in here are trying to make a living. My traders are number one.”

‘Banter’

Lannin has managed the market for six years. She is responsible for looking after the general maintenance of the building and liaising with traders on behalf of the city council, which ultimately owns the property.

She also plays host to the numerous film and television crews that document the marketplace.

When asked whether there are plans to replicate the concept of the English Market elsewhere in Aramark’s portfolio – which includes retailer Avoca – Lannin said she is unaware of such plans.

But she said that “people from every county” have been in contact over the years expressing an interest in setting up their own version of the market – although she was quick to dispel their illusions.

“You can’t replicated the English Market because it’s a generational family,” she said, referring to the traders.

“It’s not going to have the same uniqueness as we have. The building is so unique, the architecture … The difference here is the banter and the families that have been here over the years.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    55,177  30
    2
    		Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan has died following a short illness
    42,009  46
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    41,095  24
    Fora
    1
    		'A disservice to the nation': Pilots say Dublin Airport's new runway will be too short
    6,515  0
    2
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    1,024  0
    3
    		Once destined for liquidation, energy group OpenHydro has a new prospect of survival
    247  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    29,934  3
    2
    		'I’d say it was tough enough for him...he would more than likely be playing with Galway as well'
    19,457  2
    3
    		Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    18,001  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are describing parenting in 5 words or less, and it's as accurate as it gets
    4,999  1
    2
    		'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves is on his final warning for using the n-word twice on CBB
    4,318  1
    3
    		Twitter thinks Ashanti's tribute to Aretha Franklin is among the more unusual
    4,132  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    US cardinal facing calls to resign cancels appearance at World Meeting of Families
    Mary McAleese: 'World Meeting of Families is essentially a right wing rally'
    Names of 796 Tuam Babies written on white sheets and brought to Galway church
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    LIMERICK
    Skipper Declan Hannon happy to lead youthful Limerick from the back
    Skipper Declan Hannon happy to lead youthful Limerick from the back
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Limerick
    Cretaro and Drennan deliver as Sligo snatch crucial three points in the fight for safety

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie