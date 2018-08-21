This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temporary work 'not a stepping stone' to securing a permanent job in Ireland, report finds

At least in the short term, the ESRI said.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 6:10 AM
20 minutes ago 231 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4191060
Image: Shutterstock/ASDF_MEDIA
Image: Shutterstock/ASDF_MEDIA

A NEW REPORT from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found that casual work in Ireland is on the slide, with the numbers of non-permanent employees here well below the EU average and now back at pre-recession levels.

As part of measuring “contingent employment” – where workers had a short or fixed term contract, or were freelancers – in Ireland, the ESRI found that temporary workers were found across all education levels, sectors and occupations, as opposed to other EU countries where casual work was focused among low-skilled jobs.

Although these workers reported similar levels of job satisfaction to their permanent counterparts, “temporary employment did not generally act as a stepping stone to permanent employment,” the ESRI said.

‘Not the preferred option’

While one in ten workers were in temporary positions or were freelancers between 2011 and 2013, that figure has fallen back to pre-recession levels of roughly 7% of total employment.

“Therefore, the evidence does not support the view that the incidence of contingent employment has been increasing steadily over time in Ireland,” the ESRI said.

In fact, the proportion of workers in temporary work here is far lower than in countries such as France and Spain.

temporary work Source: ESRI

While freelance employment has been increasing since 1998, only one in every 50 workers in Ireland is a freelancer.

The data compiled suggests that, for the vast majority, temporary work is not a choice or a preferred option.

Only 19.5% of those on temporary contracts in 2016 were not seeking a permanent contract.

Furthermore, it was found that non-nationals weren’t more heavily concentrated within either form of contingent employment.

Wage penalty

Those in temporary work were likely to face a “pay penalty” compared to their permanent counterparts.

While these workers were on 17% less than permanent ones in 2014, the penalty was actually far greater for workers across the rest of the EU.

Following on from this, the likelihood of living in a household at risk of poverty is higher for those in temporary employment by 7%.

Nevertheless, job satisfaction levels are similar among permanent and temporary workers.

accepting a job Source: ESRI

Within a three-month spell, one in five temporary workers had either moved to a permanent job or become unemployed.

But, while there was a lot of movement for temporary workers, “over the short-term, temporary employees are almost as likely to move out of employment as into permanent positions”, the ESRI found.

It estimates that the numbers in temporary employment will only increase modestly, while the numbers of freelancers will also rise.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		50,000 students receive CAO offers today. Here's the points breakdown and what happens next
    65,419  7
    2
    		Poll: Is there a place for the Rose of Tralee in modern Ireland?
    52,722  93
    3
    		Leading #MeToo actress paid off man who claimed she sexually assaulted him
    52,603  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    280  0
    2
    		Keywords Studios' acquisition spree continues with the £26m takeover of a UK gaming firm
    121  0
    3
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		Tyrone will refuse 'to participate in any media activity' with RTÉ ahead of All-Ireland final
    79,153  230
    2
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    53,567  2
    3
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    39,776  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    19,815  0
    2
    		'I f*cking hate him': Colin Murphy isn't exactly Conor McGregor's biggest fan
    17,475  0
    3
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    10,764  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    DUBLIN
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    Man in his 20s arrested after cash and drugs bust in Drimnagh
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork City
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Galway city
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Dublin city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie