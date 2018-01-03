Reports of explosive device left in wooded area along Fermanagh/Leitrim border

Source: Google Maps

THE PSNI HAS warned members of the public not to touch any suspicious-looking objects while travelling through the Garrison and Belcoo areas, which are located next to the Fermanagh/Leitrim border.

Police in Fermanagh are appealing to the public to be vigilant after receiving reports that an explosive device has been left in a wooded area between Cashel Cross and Kiltyclogher, which is located in Co Leitrim.

Investigations are ongoing into these reports as PSNI members are working to establish an exact location of any possible device.

The PSNI’s Superintendent Jane Humphries said:

The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999.

As the warning concerns an area in the Republic of Ireland, An Garda Síochána said that the PSNI had advised them about the incident.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Defence Forces for comment.