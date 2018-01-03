Gardaí to give details of motive after attacker kills one person and injures others in Dundalk

Updated at 12.15pm

ONE MAN HAS died and a number of other people have been injured in a stabbing attack in Dundalk, Louth this morning.

Gardaí were called to the area shortly before 9am and have sealed off three separate crime scenes.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have been injured in the incident but the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

One man has been arrested and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station. He is believed to be from the Middle East.

Gardaí are investigating a motive for the attack and a press briefing is due to take place this afternoon.

Three scenes have been preserved for a technical examination at Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

Seatown (upper left), Inner Relief Road (upper right), Avenue Road (bottom) Source: Google Maps

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.