Facebook launches investigation into Irish contractor following undercover Dispatches programme

FACEBOOK HAS LAUNCHED an investigation into Irish contractor CPL INC following on from the undercover Channel 4 Dispatches programme into the social media platform’s content moderation at the Dublin Headquarters.

Executives from the social media giant are to appear before the Oireachtas Communications Committee today to answer questions about the documentary in which a reporter was sent to work as a content moderator for Facebook in Dublin.

The programme claimed thousands of reported posts remained unmoderated and on the site, including posts relating to suicide threats and self-harm.

In a blog post on Facebook, the company acknowledged that some of the contents of the programme fell short of “the high standards we expect”.

Facebook will apologise today for the failings in its policing of content on its site and tell members of the Oireachtas committee it has changed several policies and increased supervision of CPL.

Head of Public Policy for Facebook Ireland, Niamh Sweeney, will tell the committee members that an internal investigation has been launched to “understand why some actions taken by CPL was not reflective of our policies and the underlying values on which they are based”.

Facebook will also tell the politicians that it is not in Facebook’s interests to turn a blind eye to controversial or disturbing content on the platform, something which a CPL staff member was captured saying on camera.

“This is categorically untrue,” Sweeney states in her opening statement, adding that Facebook understands that their explanations to the committee have been “undermined by the comments that were captured on camera by the Dispatches reporter”.

The internal investigation into CPL aims to establish “how these gaps between our policies and values and the training given by CPL staff came about”.

The investigation is being led by Facebook, rather than by CPL, due to the “extremely high priority” Facebook attaches to the issue.

The investigation began on 23 July. Out of caution and concern for their wellbeing of the CPL staff members that feature in the Dispatches programme, they have been encouraged to take time off.

Re-training for all CPL trainers has already begun, and ongoing training will now continue with twice-weekly sessions to be delivered by content policy.