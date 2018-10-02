This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Factcheck: Can you buy a drink in Dublin with pounds?

David Davis thinks you can.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 6:30 AM
29 minutes ago 2,254 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4262250

original

FORMER BREXIT SECRETARY David Davis caused somewhat of a stir at the weekend by saying people can buy drinks with pounds in Ireland and vice versa with euros in Northern Ireland.

Davis made the comments while discussing the future of the border between the Republic and the North. He said the difficulty in resolving what will happen to the border after Britain leaves the EU has been exaggerated.

The claim:

People can buy alcohol in Dublin with pound sterling and vice versa with euros in Belfast.

The interview:

Speaking to Sky News programme Ridge on Sunday, the Conservative MP said: “I’m reasonably familiar with the Irish border, over the course of 20 years or so.

“There is already a border there, there’s a customs border, there’s a judicial border, there’s a currency border. Those borders all operate invisibly, the only way you can tell is the stripe in the middle of the road changes colour as you go over the border.”

Davis said the biggest issues with regard to the border are tax and smuggling, which could both be dealt with by authorities. He then added that it doesn’t matter which currency people carry in either jurisdiction.

“The people who are over-simplifying it are the Irish government and the Commission by saying, ‘Oh, you’ve got to have a sweeping political answer.’ There is no acceptable sweeping political answer.

What they have to do is look at the detail, the detail of tax on the border … It doesn’t matter whether you carry a euro or pound, you can buy your drinks in Belfast in euros and you can buy it in Dublin in pounds.

During the course of Brexit negotiations, several high-ranking politicians in the UK have shown a lack of knowledge or understanding of how things work in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Davis’ comments, appearing to be made in that vein, sparked quite the reaction.

The evidence: 

For the record, the official currency in Ireland it the euro. The official currency in Northern Ireland is pound sterling (bear with us). 

When asked about the comments, a spokesperson for the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said the organisation has “no official policy” on the matter.

shutterstock_1093176746 File photo of pints of beer Source: Shutterstock/Jorge Rodriguez Singh

“From observation some businesses close to the border accept payment in both currencies but it’s a localised occurrence. It’s for individual publicans to decide whether to accept sterling,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Fáilte Ireland said the tourism body had no role in advising tourism businesses in relation to currency exchange “as this would be a commercial matter for each individual business”.

Conclusion:

As many people have pointed out, one can’t use either currency interchangeably in both jurisdictions.

Fluctuating exchange rates and the general hassle of having to exchange the money means most businesses only accept the official currency of their country.

Some establishments (generally those close to the border or popular with tourists) do accept either currency. However, this is the exception rather than the norm.

With this in mind, we rate this claim MOSTLY FALSE.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    71,193  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    67,879  8
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    52,757  168
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    497  0
    2
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    214  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you legally pay your taxes overseas if you could?
    201  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    34,312  69
    2
    		Ryder Cup win even sweeter than maiden major for Europe's history-making hero
    22,364  18
    3
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    21,649  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    11,856  0
    2
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    9,837  0
    3
    		Galway-native, Brendan Murray, heads straight to Judges' House after earning The X Factor Golden Buzzer
    6,400  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Suspended sentence for man who smashed up contents of girlfriend's home
    'It can make a massive difference to cases': Legal experts question garda cannabis plant valuation
    HSE
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    HSE spent €600,000 last year on debt collectors to chase patients for unpaid bills
    HSE spend on agency staff in mental health services rose €38m in last four years
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie